LYNCHBURG — Handley’s Quinton Newman placed fourth in the shot put to lead area finishers at the opening day of the Class 4 Indoor Track & Field Championships at Liberty University on Monday.
Newman was one of three area athletes to place and earn team points. He threw 49 feet, 5 inches, while Patrick Henry’s Cedric Carter won with a 53-8 toss.
Also in the boys’ competition, Sherando’s Eldon Agard took eighth in the triple jump at 41-1. Cortland’s Sean Wray (44-10.25) won the event.
In the girls’ competition, James Wood’s Brooke Sandy placed seventh by clearing 5-0 in the high jump. Only four other girls, led by Salem’s Tiffany McLaughlin at 5-4, cleared that height, but placings were determined by fewer misses.
Millbrook’s 4x800-meter team of Angelina Guerrero, Maria Mejia Villalon, Rebecca Edlich and Madison Murphy just missed the Top 8 by placing ninth (10 minutes, 10.14 seconds) in the final.
Several athletes qualified for finals in heat events on Monday.
James Wood’s William Crowder (6.43) and Handley’s Malachi Imoh (6.53) were the top two qualifiers in the boys’ 55 dash. Agard earned the eighth and final qualifying spot in the 55 high hurdles with a time of 8.04.
Millbrook’s Sarah Purdy earned the seventh spot with a time of 8.88 in the 55 hurdles.
In the boys’ team standings, Courtland leads with 21 points after four events. Handley (5) is 13th and Sherando (1) is tied for 21st.
In the girls’ team standings, Fauquier leads with 22 points after three events. James Wood (2) is tied for 14th.
The competition concludes today.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ergen earns All-Region accolade
Clarke County center Volkan Ergen was named a second team All-Region 2B squad, which was announced on Monday.
Ergen, a senior, averaged 10.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game during the regular season for the Eagles (9-13).
East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel was selected as Player of the Year.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Eagles Owens receives regional honor
Clarke County guard Raegan Owen was selected to the second team All-Region 2B squad, which was announced on Monday.
Owens, a senior, averaged 9.0 points in the regular season for the Eagles (9-13).
Luray’s Emilee Weakley was the Player of the Year.
