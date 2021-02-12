WINCHESTER — The Handley boys’ basketball team will have to wait at least a day longer for its Class 4 state semifinal game.
The Judges, who were originally scheduled to travel to the Region D champion on Tuesday, will now play on Wednesday as the Virginia High School league adjusted its state tournament slate due to the weather-related issues. The game is listed for 7 p.m.
Handley (10-0) captured the Region 4C title on Thursday, winning a 55-53 thriller against Loudoun County. The Judges advanced to at least the state semifinals for the fourth time since 2014, but they have yet to win state crown.
Halifax County (2-2) will play at Blacksburg (4-3) today in the Region 4D final. That game was postponed from Friday. Sixth-seeded Halifax County, a state quarterfinalist last season, outlasted No. 2 Pulaski County 75-69 in five overtimes in the regional semifinals. No. 4 Blacksburg shut down top-seeded Amherst County 50-30.
Handley's Gordon, Bishop win Region 4C wrestling titles
LEESBURG — Handley junior Cam Gordon and sophomore Simon Bishop each won championships at Friday's Region 4C wrestling tournament at Tuscarora High School.
Each won their championship matches by one point against Loudoun County wrestlers. Gordon captured the 120-pound title by defeating Timmy Faber 4-3 and Bishop won at 152 pounds by defeating Matthew Roberts 3-2.
The top two in each weight class will compete in the Class 4 state tournament on Feb. 20 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Gordon and Bishop will be joined at the Class 4 state tournament by sophomore Rodd'ney Davenport, who placed second at 285 pounds. Davenport was pinned in the final by Broad Run's Alex Birchmeir in 2:46, but needed just 14 seconds to pin Fauquier's Gavin Robertson for the second time in eight days in the second-place match. Second-place matches were necessary if the championship loser and the third-place match winner did not wrestle in the tournament previously.
The Judges placed fifth as a team in the 12-team tournament with 90 points. Loudoun County won with 135 and Liberty was second with 127.5.
For more coverage of Friday's event, see Monday's edition of The Winchester Star.
Hornets’ rally falls short against Randolph
LYNCHBURG — Host Randolph built up a 15-point halftime lead and held off a Shenandoah University rally to take a 79-74 ODAC men’s basketball triumph on Thursday.
The WildCats (2-4, 2-3 ODAC) scored the game’s first 11 points and never trailed. They led SU 42-27 at the half and pushed the margin to 19 points (57-38) at the 12:39 mark in the second half before the Hornets rallied.
Former Millbrook standout Trammell Anthony scored of an assist from Jaylen Williams to bring SU (0-4, 0-4) to within 73-72 with 48 seconds left. On Randolph’s ensuing possession, Jerry Goodman nailed a 3-pointer. SU never got closer than four points from there as the WildCats made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 12 seconds.
Williams led all scorers with 25 points. Freshman Andres Frye (17) and Anthony (14) had career highs. Led by those three players, the Hornets got 67 points off their bench.
SU shot 39 percent for the game (30 of 78), but was awful from 3-point range (2 of 26).
Goodman and Evan Makle had 16 each for the WildCats, who shot 40 percent (24 of 60), but made 12 of 27 3-point attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.