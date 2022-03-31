WINCHESTER — Handley dodged the raindrops Thursday afternoon and netted a 2-0 Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ soccer triumph against Sherando on Thursday at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
James Fowler and Sam Cornette each scored a goal for the Judges (3-1-1 overall, 2-1 district). The Warriors dropped to 1-5, 1-3.
Other Handley leaders: Dash Fitzsimmons-Call and Ramon Diaz-Guzman 1 assist each. Owen Turnbull 4 saves.
Boys’ tennis: Handley 6, Sherando 0
STEPHENS CITY — Unbeaten Handley swept the singles matches and secured a victory over Sherando before rain halted the Class 4 Northwestern District match on Thursday.
Handley improved to 7-0 overall, 4-0 district. The Warriors dropped to 2-4, 2-2.
Singles winners: No. 1 Brendan Love 8-0; No. 2 J.H. Herrington 8-0; No. 3 N.R. Herrington 8-0; No. 4 Ty Dickson 8-1; No. 5 Nathan Thomas 8-1; No. 6 Jack Boye 8-1.
Softball: Handley 20, Park View 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Jenna Shull tossed a no-hitter as Handley won its first game of the season by belting Park View in five innings on Wednesday.
Shull struck out 14 and did not walk a batter. The Judges (1-6) scored 10 runs in the first inning.
Handley leaders: Jessica Krupsky 3 hits (2 doubles), 2 runs, 7 RBIs; Khadija Long 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Haley Davis 2 hits, 2 runs; Laura Hogan 2 hits (double), 2 runs; Mayling Mendez 2 hits; Bailey Cannon triple, 2 runs; Talley Sublett 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Shull double, 3 runs; Olivia Jett 3 runs.
Baseball: Handley sweeps doubleheader
WINCHESTER — Kaplan Ambrose had two big games at the plate as Handley won 24-0 and 13-8 over Park View in a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Ambrose had a grand slam, a double and drove in five runs in the four-inning opener. Austin Smith (3 innings, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks) and Nick Curtis (1 inning, 2 strikeouts) combined on a no-hitter.
Ambrose went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple and scored three runs in the second game which was halted in the fifth. The Judges (3-3) took advantage of seven errors in each game.
Handley Game 1 leaders: Griffin Hott 4 hits (double, triple), 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Cam Gordon 3 hits, 2 runs; Dylan Moxley 2 hits (double, triple), 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Charlie Allen 2 hits (triple), 2 RBIs; Smith 3 runs; Jacob Duffy 2 RBIs; Bobby Crosen double, 2 runs; Josh Stickles 2 runs.
Handley Game 2 leaders: Hott two runs, 2 RBIs; Stickles triple, 2 RBIs; Curtis double.
Women’s tennis: Daemen College 5, SU 4
WINCHESTER — Daemen College rallied from a 2-1 deficit after doubles to win four of six singles matches against Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
With the score tied at 4-4, Daemen’s Mackenzie Schayes won a 6-4, 0-6, 6-2 match against SU’s Kelly Hudak at No. 5 singles.
No. 1 Jahveesha Combs (6-0, 6-2) and No. 6 Jada Lewis (6-1, 6-3) won singles matches for the Hornets (3-3). No. 1 Combs/Nat Garcia-Molina (8-7) and No. 3 Lewis/Allison Cherwien (8-4) won doubles matches for SU.
Men’s tennis: Daemen College 8, SU 1
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University dropped to 2-7 on the season with a loss to Daemen College.
SU’s lone point came from an 8-5 win from No. 1 doubles team Keith Orr and Gene Perle-Jones.
