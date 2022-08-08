WARRENTON — Handley placed second to lead the local contingent at the Class 4 Northwestern District mini golf tournament played on par-34 front nine at Fauquier Springs County Club on Monday.
The Judges’ top four scorers totaled 157 strokes to finish eight behind Kettle Run (149) in the seven-team mini. Fauquier (168) took third, while James Wood (170), Millbrook (171), Liberty (197) and Sherando (203) followed.
Kettle Run’s Hayes Talomie won medalist honors with a 35. Handley’s Jackson Bouder and Millbrook’s Rich Pell each shot 37 to tie for third in leading four local players to break 40.
Handley scorers: Bouder 37, Ashley Truban 39, Dash Fitzsimmons 40, Sam Thome 41.
James Wood scorers: Jake Waskobunik 40, Drake Reese 42, Brayden Rockwell, Braeden Crawford and Jake Bursey 44 each.
Millbrook scorers: Pell 37, Logan Limoges 38, Molly Deegan 47, Colin Wilt 49.
Sherando scorers: Jackson Hepner 46, Landon Rust 52, Leland McIntyre 52, Charlie Lease 53.
Winchester Speedway: Walls nets Crate victory
WINCHESTER — Keith Walls captured the Crate Late Model feature to highlight racing action at Winchester Speedway on Saturday.
Walls grabbed the lead from the outside pole position, pulling out to a nearly three-car lead over Tyler Hoy and Cameron Campbell. By Lap 9, Hoy would cut Walls’ lead to one, but on Lap 10 the race’s lone caution would come for a spinning Steven Payne.
On the restart. Walls pulled out to a two-car lead over Hoy and held on to win by a car at the finish. Mike Franklin, Campbell and Scott Sweeney Jr. followed.
The racing opened with the Jr. Boone Memorial Hobby Stock makeup race. Jason Wilkins led early from the pole, but Cody Sumption would move up and grab the lead for good on Lap 7. Davin Kaiser, who started 12th, charged through the field to take second. Robert Wilson, Sam Hoffman and Tom Caravello rounded out the top five.
In the 29-lap Sam Crouch Memorial for the Pure Stock Division, the event started with a pair of cautions. Buddy Wilson would grab the lead and dominate on the way to the win. Dylan Rutherford grabbed second, followed by Jasen Geesaman, Michael Carter and Tommy Wagner.
The Limited Late Models would also start with a spin as last week’s winner Brad Omps was tagged going into Turn 1. Rodney Walls would jump out to an early lead over James Lichliter, who pushed Walls in the caution-free event, but could not make the pass. David Williams, Kyle Lear, and Gerald Davis rounded out the Top 5.
In the Hobby Stocks feature, Jason Wilkins would spin in Turn 2, collecting Tom Caravello, Sam Hoffman and Dalton Dillman on the opening lap. Chris Sumption, Kristopher Hutton and Davin Kaiser would battle to the finish. Hutton had the lead going into the last lap, but made contact with Kaiser in Turn 4. Kaiser broke free from Hutton and won a drag race to the line to edge Sumption by .002 seconds. Hutton was third, followed by Wilkins and Caravello.
In the final event, Robbie Carroll captured the SCDRA Division. Carroll capitalized on a late restart to take the win. Larry Lamb won the Winchester UCAR feature as part of that race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.