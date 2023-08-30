WINCHESTER — The Handley volleyball team evened its record at 2-2 with a 3-0 (26-24, 25-23, 25-18) win over Loudoun Valley on Wednesday.
Handley leaders: Alexa Gluszak 12 kills, 6 digs; Alaina Braun-Duin 9 kills, 13 digs, 6 aces; Elly Licklider 23 assists, 6 digs; Kinley Duvall 12 digs.
Golf: Clarke County wins quad competition
STANARDSVILLE — Clarke County swept a Bull Run quad competition on Tuesday at Greene Hills Country Club.
The Eagles totaled 162 shots to win by 10 shots. East Rockingham (172), Madison County (176) and Rappahannock County followed. Madison County's Cal Clark was medalist with a 35.
Clarke County scorers: Grace Trent 37; Hunter Breece 40, Dylan Hoggatt 41; Jonah Ziercher and Caleb Erickson tied at 44.
Field hockey: SU has national ranking
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Shenandoah University field hockey team is ranked No. 25 in the Penn Moto/NFCHA Division III Top-25 Preseason Coaches Poll.
The Hornets, coming off a 17-3 season, received 233 points and are one of three ODAC schools in the poll. Washington & Lee (655) and Lynchburg (266) are ranked No. 16 and No. 23, respectively. Reigning national champion Middlebury College, earned the top spot with 68 first-place votes and 1,771 points.
Shenandoah plays host to No. 2 Johns Hopkins (one first-place vote, 1630 points) on Sunday after opening the season on Friday at home against Washington & Jefferson.
