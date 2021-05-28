Handley senior setter and right side hitter Kate Rudolph signed with NCAA Division III Mary Baldwin University in Staunton during a signing ceremony at Handley on Wednesday.
Rudolph did not play as a senior due to injury. But as a junior, Rudolph ranked sixth in the area with 242 assists and had an area-best 61 aces en route to earning Class 4 Northwestern District second team honors.
Rudolph joins a Mary Baldwin team that went 0-15 this spring overall and 0-7 in the USA South Conference.
Rudolph will study physical therapy.
Playoff matchups, times set for Tuesday
The Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals will take place on Tuesday for baseball, softball and soccer, and all contests will feature Winchester and Frederick County schools competing against each other.
The Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals are split into West and East pods. Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando are in the West and Culpeper County, Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty are in the East. In the semifinals, the top remaining seed from each pod will take on the lowest remaining seed from the other pod. The following are the West matchups:
Baseball: No. 4 Handley (2-10, 0-10 district) at No. 1 Millbrook (11-1, 9-1), 6 p.m.; No. 3 Sherando (7-5, 6-4) at No. 2 James Wood (9-3, 8-2), 6 p.m.
Softball: No. 4 Handley (1-10, 0-10) at No. 1 James Wood (9-3, 8-2) at Franklin Field in Stonewall Park, 4 p.m.; No. 3 Millbrook (6-6, 4-6) at No. 2 Sherando (6-6, 6-4), 6 p.m.
Boys’ Soccer: No. 4 Handley (0-7-3) at No. 1 James Wood (10-0) 5 p.m.; No. 3 Sherando (6-4) at No. 2 Millbrook (7-3), 6 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer: No. 4 Millbrook (4-4-2) at No. 1 James Wood (8-0-2), 7 p.m.; No. 3 Sherando (5-5) at No. 2 Handley (6-3-1), 4:30 p.m.
Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins wrote in an email on Friday that with COVID crowd restrictions now lifted at the state and local level, there are no capacity limits for attendance or per-person ticket purchase limits in Frederick County. Mankins also said that masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated.
Tickets for the Northwestern District postseason events are $6.
Additionally, four local teams will compete in the Region 4C tennis semifinals on Tuesday. The following are the matchups:
Boys’ tennis: Broad Run at Handley (at Lowry Tennis Courts), 2 p.m.; James Wood at Dominion, 3 p.m.
Girls’ tennis: Loudoun County at Sherando, 3 p.m.; Handley at Loudoun Valley, 3 p.m.
Lyman’s two-hitter leads Clarke’s win
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County’s Luke Lyman threw a two-hit shutout to lead the Clarke County baseball team to a 2-0 Bull Run District win over Strasburg on Friday.
Lyman struck out eight batters and walked two for the Eagles (5-5). Clarke County scored single runs in the second and third innings and had three hits.
Clarke County leaders: Dagan Kitner 1-3, run; Ben Thompson RBI; Hunter Norton 1-1; Owen Garber 1-3; Jared Gibson, run; Brandon Hindman, 2 walks.
SU football announces ’21 schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University announced its 10-game 2021 fall football schedule Friday.
Shenandoah (1-4 in the 2021 spring) and ninth-year head coach Scott Yoder have five home games and five road games. Six games are against Old Dominion Athletic Conference competition.
The year kicks off with a 1 p.m. non-conference home contest versus Methodist on Sept. 4. SU ended the 2019 schedule, its last full campaign, with a 70-35 win over the Monarchs. The other three non-conference games include a visit from The Apprentice School, led by former Handley head coach John Davis, on Nov. 6; and a non-conference game against former ODAC member Emory & Henry on Oct. 23. E&H is moving to Division II this summer.
The full schedule:
Sept. 4 vs. Methodist, 1 p.m.; Sept. 11 at North Carolina Wesleyan, noon; Sept. 18 at Hampden-Sydney (ODAC opener), 1 p.m; Sept. 25 (off week).
Oct. 2 vs. Bridgewater (Homecoming, ODAC game), 7 p.m.; Oct. 9 at Guilford (ODAC), 1 p.m.; Oct. 16 at Ferrum (ODAC), 1 p.m.; Oct. 23 vs. Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.; Oct. 30 at Randolph-Macon (ODAC), 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. The Apprentice School, 1 p.m.; Nov. 13 vs. Washington & Lee (ODAC, Senior Day), 1 p.m.
As a reminder, the department moved to digital ticketing for individual and season tickets, parking, and tailgating passes prior to the 2020 season. Links for purchase in all of those areas will be available July 1. The university is currently preparing to host both local and visiting fans at Shentel this fall.
James Wood softball tops Millbrook
WINCHESTER — James Wood earned a 7-3 road win over Millbrook in Class 4 Northwestern District softball action on Thursday.
The Colonels are 9-3 (8-2 district) and the Pioneers are 6-6 (4-6).
James Wood leaders: Jenna Burkhamer (starter), 4.1 innings; 5 strikeouts; Ellie Johnson 2.2 innings, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts; Sadie Kittoe 3-4, double, RBI; Olivia Miller 1-4, 2 RBIs; Skyla Compton 1-2, walk, RBI, 2 runs; Cadence Rieg 1-3, triple, walk, 2 runs scored; Laken Whipkey 1-4, RBI.
Handley boys’ lacrosse suffers first loss
WARRENTON — The Handley club lacrosse team suffered its first loss of the year on Thursday, with Fauquier winning by the score of 18-14.
The Judges are now 6-1. Previously, Handley defeated George Mason 17-8; Culpeper County 13-3; Kettle Run 12-11 in overtime; Eastern View 18-4; Brentsville 14-8; and Liberty 12-10.
Handley leaders vs. Fauquier: Jack Dueweke 6 goals, 2 assists; Jakob Villasista 6 goals, 1 assist; Jason Falso 2 goals, 2 assists; Aidan Mohr 2 assists; Joe Constantino, 1 assist; Beau Thwing 1 assist; Thomas Bowen 18 saves.
The Handley lacrosse teams will play their final home games of the year on Saturday against Spring Mills (W.Va.) at the Judges' James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium. The boys play at 12:30 p.m. and the girls play at 2:30. Tickets are $5.
