WINCHESTER — Handley football player Jayden Vardaro made his college choice official Monday in a ceremony at school as the senior wide receiver and defensive back signed his national letter of intent to play at Shippensburg University.
Vardaro had announced over social media and commented before the Judges’ season began at the end of February that he would be attending the Division II school in Pennsylvania.
Vardaro had been recruited by several Division I schools, but scholarships disappeared when the COVID-19 pandemic gave extra seasons of eligibility to players at those schools.
“When Shippensburg came, that was my only option,” Vardaro said in February. “It was a pretty amazing school. Their coaching staff was amazing. Their field was amazing and facilities and stuff like that. It was a no-brainer situation right there.”
Heading into Friday’s Region 4C semifinal at 7 p.m. against Tuscarora (5-0), Vardaro leads the Judges (3-2) with 25 catches for 438 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 15 tackles on defense.
Shippensburg did not play football this past season because of the pandemic. The Raiders were 4-7 in 2019, 4-3 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division.
The program is led by Mark Maciejewski, a former player and assistant coach at Shippensburg before becoming head coach in 2011. Through nine seasons, Maciejewski has a 65-36 record.
Vardaro plans to major in sports management.
Handley volleyball earns Region 4C berth
The third-seeded Handley volleyball team is moving on to Thursday’s Class 4 Northwestern District championship match and next week’s Region 4C semifinals as a result of No. 2 Kettle Run being unable to play against the Judges in Tuesday’s semifinal, Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser said on Tuesday.
The Judges (7-3) had the same 5-3 district record as Kettle Run and split two matches with the Cougars, but Kettle Run was supposed to host Tuesday night as a result of a blind draw. Handley will play at No. 1 Fauquier, a winner over No. 4 Liberty on Tuesday, in Thursday’s championship match.
The winner of Thursday’s final will be the district’s top seed for the Region 4C semifinals and host the No. 2 Dulles District team next Tuesday. The loser will travel to the No. 1 Dulles team next Tuesday. Fauquier won both regular-season matches over Handley by 3-1 scores.
Handley will compete in a region tournament for the first time since 2014.
Clarke volleyball swept by Luray
LURAY — Luray earned a split of its season series with Clarke County with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-9) win in Bull Run District volleyball action on Tuesday.
After Tuesday's match, the Bulldogs are 9-3 and the Eagles are 8-3. Clarke County can tie Luray for the district title with a win over Madison County at home its its regular-season finale on Thursday.
Clarke County leaders: Alyssa Hoggatt 15 assists; Bella Stem 11 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks; Abby Peace 9 kills, 4 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 17 digs.
Clarke football puts 10 on All-Bull Run team
Clarke County had 10 players earn 12 spots on the All-Bull Run District football teams that were released on Tuesday.
Senior Luke Brumback (first team offensive lineman, second team linebacker) and junior Deonte Trammel (first team defensive back, second team wide receiver) were selected twice each for the Eagles (3-1), whose season ended on Thursday.
Other first team selections on defense are senior end Trey Trenary and senior linebacker Sam Brumback.
Junior lineman Clay Welsh was selected to the second team on offense. Other second team selections on defense are junior linemen Liam Whalen and Roger Tapscott, senior all-purpose pick Wynn Morris, senior kicker Brendan Haun and junior punt returner Brandon Hindman.
Strasburg swept the Player of the Year awards, with senior all-purpose selection Trey Stinnette earning Offensive honors and senior end Camren Rutz earning Defensive honors.
Clarke County golf places fourth in district
HARRISONBURG — Brothers Keith and Thomas Dalton will be Clarke County’s representatives at the Region 2B tournament after the Eagles placed fourth out of seven teams at Tuesday’s Bull Run District tournament at Spotswood Country Club.
The top two teams and the top eight individuals outside of those teams on Tuesday advanced to the Region 2B tournament, which will take place on Monday at Spotswood Country Club.
The Eagles recorded a four-player score of 397 to finish behind Madison County (344), East Rockingham (377) and Stonewall Jackson (386).
Senior Keith Dalton led the Eagles with an 89 and Thomas followed with a 98. Both players earned All-District second team honors. Rounding out the Eagles’ score was freshman Hunter Breece (104) and junior Shaine Wallace (106).
Millbrook beats Sherando in golf dual
FRONT ROYAL — Millbrook defeated Sherando 169-201 in a dual match played on the par-36 front nine at Blue Ridge Shadows on Tuesday.
Millbrook scorers: Will Croyle 41; Tyler McGuire 42; Jack Hersey 43; Richie Pell 43.
Sherando scorers: Elijah Ralls 48; Kadin Kasuboski 48; Landon Rohani 50; Harrison Burrell 55.
Bridgewater ends SU’s women’s soccer season
BRIDGEWATER — The Shenandoah University women’s soccer team saw its spring 2021 season end Tuesday afternoon with a 2-0 loss to Bridgewater College in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals.
Second-seeded Bridgewater (9-1) scored one goal in each half to eliminate the seventh-seeded Hornets (3-6). SU goalkeeper Jordan Haack made six saves.
Golden to play another season for Spiders
RICHMOND — Forward Grant Golden announced on Tuesday that he will return to the Richmond men’s basketball team next fall, taking advantage of an NCAA decision to grant an additional year of eligibility to student-athletes competing in winter sports due to the impacts of COVID-19.
Golden, a former standout at Sherando High School, is the third member of the team to announce he will return for an additional year of eligibility, joining Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo. Golden was a Third Team All-Atlantic 10 selection after averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.