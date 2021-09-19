FORK UNION — Nick Hayden's eighth-place finish led the Millbrook High School boys' cross country team to second place among 25 teams in the Fork Union Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
Millbrook totaled 154 points in the event, which was dominated by Glen Allen with 85. The Pioneers finished seven points ahead of third-place Western Albemarle.
Hayden covered the 3.1-mile course in 16 minutes, 43.5 seconds. Woodberry Forest's Ferenc Kovacs won the meet with a time of 16:01.7.
Madison Murphy took fifth overall to lead the Pioneers' girls to fourth among 13 teams.
The Pioneers totaled 122 points. Pacers Homeschool (48). Glen Allen (108) and Albemarle (113) finished ahead of Millbrook.
Murphy ran a time of 19:44.1 and was one of just eight girls to crack the 20-minute mark. The Covenant School's Maddie Gardiner won in 18:52.2.
Other Millbrook boys scorers: 19. Kai Johnson 17:19.8; 28. Carter Johnson 17:42.8; 43. Peyton Comins 18:09.6; 60. Carter Luden 18:37.2
Other Millbrook girls' scorers: 18. Angelina Guerrero 20:22.9; 30. Angela Dojcak 21:18.2; 35. Rebecca Edlich 21:45.7; 58. Cailey Johnson 23:12.5.
Handley's Schianchi takes 20th at meet
CARY, N.C. — Handley's Nico Schianchi placed 20th among 212 finishers at the adidas XC Challenge on Saturday.
Schianchi covered the 3.1 miles in 16 minutes, 4 seconds. Conner Wingfield from Daniel Boone High School (Tenn.) won with a time of 15:19.9.
Field hockey: SU 2, Stevenson 1
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lauren Tyre's goal with 7:40 left gave Shenandoah University coach Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft her 100th win at SU with a triumph over Stevenson on Saturday.
Kelsey Jones also scored for the Hornets (5-1). Smeltzer-Kraft improved to 100-55 in her more than nine seasons with the program.
Men's soccer: SU 6, Wilson 0
WINCHESTER — Maynor Menendez, Niclas Vavra, Jasson Acosta, Connor Robles, Pedro Flor and Jack Meixner each scored a goal as Shenandoah University (5-2) routed winless Wilson College (0-4) on Saturday.
Women's soccer: Eastern 1, SU 0, OT
ST. DAVIDS, Pa. — Eastern University's Ashley Hollinger scored in overtime as the Eagles (2-3-1) beat Shenandoah University (3-5) on Saturday. Kasie Kilmer had four saves for the Hornets.
Penn State jumps in AP Top 25
Clemson and Ohio State slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Penn State jumped four spots to No. 6 after another weekend in which lots of ranked teams had issues.
Even No. 1 Alabama. The defending national champion Crimson Tide remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to beat Florida 31-29. The Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes.
No. 2 Georgia, which had no problem with South Carolina, received the other three first-place votes. No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one after a close victory over Nebraska.
Iowa was No. 5 for a second straight week. Penn State beat Auburn to give it two victories against ranked teams, along with Wisconsin.
No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Ohio State both won Saturday, but neither looked typically dominant. Virginia Tech, previously ranked No. 15, dropped out of the poll after a 27-21 loss at West Virginia.
Soto's bomb helps Nats bounce Rockies
WASHINGTON — Juan Soto homered to back Paolo Espino, and the Washington Nationals beat Colorado 3-0 on Sunday to end the Rockies' five-game road winning streak.
Soto hit a 454-foot drive in the third inning off Jon Gray (8-11), Soto's 26th home run this season. Soto is hitting .362 with a 1.178 OPS since the All-Star break. Espino (5-5) allowed three hits in 5.2 innings, walked three and tied his season-high with seven strikeouts.
Red Sox rally to sweep series with Orioles
BOSTON — Kiké Hernández’s game-tying RBI single caromed off the second-base bag and into shallow center field, sparking a three-run, seventh-inning rally that carried the AL wild-card leading Boston Red Sox to an 8-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday and a sweep of their three-game series.
It was the fifth straight win for Boston, which entered the day leading Toronto by one game and the Yankees by 1.5 in the playoff chase. J.D. Martinez had a solo homer and Kevin Plawecki added a two-run single for the Red Sox.
Trey Mancini had a three-run double for the Orioles, who lost 12 of the final 13 meetings against the Red Sox after sweeping a season-opening three-game series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.