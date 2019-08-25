WINCHESTER — High school senior Devin Branson won his third race of the season and clinched the season-long points championship with his victory Saturday in the 20-lap RUSH Crate Model feature at Winchester Speedway.
Brannon moved past Kyle Lear on Lap 3 and pulled away to the victory. Lear held on for second with Mike Franklin, Steve Lowery and Transtan Stoner completing the Top 5.
In the make up 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model main, former track champion Stoner took his first win of the season, winning wire-to-wire. Levi Crowl took second with Jordan Kauffman, Jakob Piper and Ben Bowie following.
Buddy Wilson took the lead from Walter Crouch on the fourth lap and drove off to his fourth win of the season in the 15-lap Pure Stock feature. Chris Sumption rallied late for second with Walter Crouch, Brandon Lowery and Jerry Jenkins Jr. completing the Top 5. With his sixth-place finish, Jeremy Tinsman collected his first career Winchester track title.
Class rookie Cody Sumption romped to his seventh win of the season and the Enduro Stock track championship. Sumption took the lead from Randy Linaburg on Lap 8 and drove off to a convincing win. Linaburg, Dalton Dillman, Scott McCartney and Jeff Galvin rounded out the Top 5.
Gene Wilson scored his fifth U-Car win of the season in the first of two events for the class.Trailing Wilson at the finish were Mark Pollard, Jeff Wilkins, Kevin Oates and Allen Griffith.
In the second event, Wilkins tallied his third win of the season wire-to-wire effort. Robert Wilson, Billy Smith, Gene Wilson and Griffith completed the Top 5. With his fourth-place finish, Wilson secured the division championship.
