WINCHESTER — New Shenandoah University men’s basketball coach Nick Doyle announced the addition of Isaac Blue as his lead assistant coach on Monday.
Blue, a former University of Mary Washington player, joins a staff that includes Doyle and assistant coach Avery White.
Blue, a 2017 Mary Washington grad, comes to Shenandoah after five seasons on the Marymount University staff. While at Marymount, Blue helped the Saints to three 17-win seasons in four years with the 2021-22 squad advancing to the Atlantic East championship.
As a player, Blue was part of the 2014 Eagles squad that advanced to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight after winning a Capital Athletic Conference championship. Blue also has extensive coaching experience at the youth and AAU levels.
“I am so happy to have Isaac join us on staff,” Doyle said in a news release. “I competed against him in college and have developed a relationship with him since we both entered the coaching world. I believe our skills complement each other a great deal and he is going to be a huge asset to us as we build a championship program.”
With the Hornets, Blue will be involved in all aspects of the program including practice and game management, player development, recruiting and academic monitoring.
VBL: Royals drop two to Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO — Winchester’s losing streak grew to nine games with a pair of one-run losses against Waynesboro in a Valley Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday.
The Royals (11-20) dropped the opener 6-5 in nine innings. Trailing 3-2, Winchester scored a run in the seventh on Will Marcy’s groundout to send the contest into extra innings.
With each team starting with a runner at second base in extra innings, the Royals (Blake Vineyard RBI single) and Generals both scored a run in the eighth. Leighton David’s RBI single put the Royals back in front in the ninth, but Waynesboro’s Matt Ruiz belted an RBI triple and scored on an error on the play for the win.
David and Marcy each had two hits for the Royals, while Joseph Sullivan III had two hits and scored two runs for Waynesboro.
Winchester’s rally fell short in the second game in a 5-4 loss.
Trailing 5-0, the Royals scored a run on an error in the fifth and closed to 5-3 on RBI singles from Colton Ryals and Dallen Leach in the sixth. Marcy’s two-out single brought the Royals to within 5-4 in the seventh, but the Generals would record the next out to halt the comeback.
Sullivan had two hits and drove in three for Waynesboro (20-11). Ruiz had two hits and scored three runs, while Braden Luke added a solo homer.
The loss dropped the Royals to last in the North Division standings.
