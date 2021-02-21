SALEM — Roanoke College outscored Shenandoah 23-14 in the third quarter on the way to a 63-52 ODAC women’s basketball victory on Saturday.
The Hornets (3-5, 2-4 ODAC) trailed Roanoke by just a point (24-23) at the half, but the Maroons made 9 of 17 shots in the third quarter to take control.
SU never got closer than six points (47-41) in the final period.
Ragan Johnson, Sierra St. Cyr and Olvia Weinel had 10 points each to lead the Hornets. St. Cyr grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out five assists and had five steals. Rene Alquiza and Kristina Harrel netted 15 points each for the Maroons (7-1, 4-1).
The Hornets next travel to Washington & Lee for a 7 p.m. clash on Thursday.
SU men fall against Washington & Lee
WINCHESTER — Washington & Lee rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second half to keep Shenandoah University winless on the season with a 93-87 ODAC men’s basketball victory on Friday at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (0-6, 0-6 ODAC) held a 74-67 lead following an Ethan Diffee free throw with 8:16 remaining, capping a 16-3 run. The Generals (3-1, 3-1) rebounded with a 18-7 run to take an 85-81 lead with 3:18 left. W&L made six of its final eight free throws to ice the game.
Jaylen Williams led the Hornets with 24 points and eight rebounds, while Zach Garrett added 20 points.
William Brueggeman had 32, nailing 8 of 13 3-point attempts, to lead the Generals. Jack d’Entremont added 23 points.
SU concludes regular-season ODAC play Wednesday at Eastern Mennonite.
