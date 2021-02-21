SALEM — Roanoke College outscored Shenandoah 23-14 in the third quarter on the way to a 63-52 ODAC women’s basketball victory on Saturday.
The Hornets (3-5, 2-4 ODAC) trailed Roanoke by just a point (24-23) at the half, but the Maroons made 9 of 17 shots in the third quarter to take control.
SU never got closer than six points (47-41) in the final period.
Ragan Johnson, Sierra St. Cyr and Olvia Weinel had 10 points each to lead the Hornets. St. Cyr grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out five assists and had five steals. Rene Alquiza and Kristina Harrel netted 15 points each for the Maroons (7-1, 4-1).
The Hornets next travel to Washington & Lee for a 7 p.m. clash on Thursday.
SU men fall against Washington & Lee
WINCHESTER — Washington & Lee rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second half to keep Shenandoah University winless on the season with a 93-87 ODAC men’s basketball victory on Friday at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (0-6, 0-6 ODAC) held a 74-67 lead following an Ethan Diffee free throw with 8:16 remaining, capping a 16-3 run. The Generals (3-1, 3-1) rebounded with a 18-7 run to take an 85-81 lead with 3:18 left. W&L made six of its final eight free throws to ice the game.
Jaylen Williams led the Hornets with 24 points and eight rebounds, while Zach Garrett added 20 points.
William Brueggeman had 32, nailing 8 of 13 3-point attempts, to lead the Generals. Jack d’Entremont added 23 points.
SU concludes regular-season ODAC play Wednesday at Eastern Mennonite.
Strasburg explains last season’s injuryThe nerve issue in Stephen Strasburg’s wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball, he said Sunday, and “basically would go from numbness in my thumb to numbness in my whole hand.”
Speaking to reporters for the first time since before he was shut down in August, the Washington Nationals ace said the problem went away immediately after the 15-minute carpal tunnel surgery.
Strasburg began preparing for this season much earlier than usual, doing a light catch on Nov. 1 instead of mid-December, and throwing bullpens early in January instead of late in the month.
“Endurance-wise, stamina-wise, I feel like I’m a lot further along than I have [been] in years past,” the right-handed starter explained. “I wanted to give myself some extra time to work through some mechanical things and be ready to go on Day 1.”
That he was: The 32-year-old was throwing off a mound alongside teammates during Friday’s workout.
Blue Devils upset No. 7 CavaliersDURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Jaemyn Brakefield scored the go-ahead basket on a reverse layup with 1:58 left and Duke came up with a final-possession stop and upset No. 7 Virginia 66-65 on Saturday night.
Matthew Hurt scored 22 points to lead the Blue Devils (10-8, 8-6 ACC). Brakefield’s scoring drive, while drawing a foul on Jay Huff, finally got Duke a slim lead. Freshman DJ Steward had a chance to increase the margin, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw opportunity with 9.6 seconds left.
Huff got the rebound and got the ball to Kihei Clark, who bobbled the dribble to lose time and had to force up an off-balance 3-point attempt over Hurt to beat the clock. The ball was well short, with Huff catching the airball and stuffing it in well past the final horn.
Huff finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers (15-5, 11-3).
Osaka win’s Australian Open women’s finalMELBOURNE, Australia — Naomi Osaka improved to 4-0 in Grand Slam finals by grabbing six consecutive games to pull away in what initially was a tight contest, beating Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday.
With serves that reached 122 mph and produced six aces, and returns that helped create six breaks, Osaka became the first woman to win her first four major finals since Monica Seles did it 30 years ago.
“You don’t go into a final wanting to be the runner-up. For me, I feel like every opportunity that I play a Slam is an opportunity to win a Slam,” said the 23-year-old Osaka, who will move up to No. 2 in the WTA rankings. “So I think maybe I put that pressure on myself too much, but honestly, it’s working out in my favor right now.”
