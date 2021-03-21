WILLIAMSBURG — It did not take former Handley standout Malachi Imoh long to make a huge impact for the William & Mary football team.
Imoh, a true freshman, rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries as the Tribe defeated Elon 31-10 in their home opener on Saturday.
On just his third carry of the game, Imoh took a simple handoff running left, made a quick cut near the line of scrimmage and then was gone up the left sidelines as he showed off his sprinter’s speed in a 65-yard TD run.
Later in the half, Imoh, who rushed for a school record 2,003 yards at Handley in 2019, struck again running left. With no hole to the outside, Imoh cut back against the grain, found a seam and burst through on a 38-yard TD run.
Imoh had 135 yards on nine carries at the half. In his only carry in the second half, Imoh ran right, made a spectacular cut that left a linebacker grasping at air and scored on a two-yard run.
“Today, Imoh showed as a true freshman that he can be special,” W&M coach Mike London said in his postgame news conference. “He made some of those jump cuts … and when he gets out in the open field, not too many people can catch him.”
William & Mary (1-1) is scheduled to host James Madison on Saturday. The Dukes have not played the past two weeks because of COVID-19 issues.
James Wood boys swim to tri-meet winWINCHESTER — Paul Warnagiris and Trent Rakowski each won a pair of individual events to lead the James Wood boys’ swim team to a tri-meet victory at Jim Barnett Park on Saturday.
The Colonels totaled 139 points in topping Millbrook (102) and Sherando (53).
James Wood winners: Warnagiris (2:19.35 in the 200 individual medley, 4:31.28 in the 400 freestyle); Rakowski (27.39 in the 50 freestyle, 1:02.06 in the 100 freestylee); Eli Britton (1:22.06 in the 100 breaststroke); 200-medley relay (Warnagiris, Eli Britton, Andrew Thompson, Rakowski) 2:04.88; 200 freestyle relay (Reagan Kite, Ethan Britton, Gabrieel Boone, Adam Stautzenbach) 2:01.77; 400 freestyle relay (Stautzenbach, Thompson, Rakowski, Warnagiris) 4:02.11.
Millbrook winners: Aidan Post (2:17.90 in the 200 freestyle).
Sherando winners: Peter Pham (1:02.40 in the 100 butterfly, 1:06.84 in the 100 backstroke).
Sherando girls swim to tri-meet triumph
WINCHESTER — Sherando swept all three relay events in capturing a girls’ swimming tri-meet on Saturday at Jim Barnett Park.
The Warriors totaled 155 points in winning over James Wood (84) and Millbrook (64).
Sherando winners: Chelsey Jones (2:37.94 in the 200 individual medley); Lexee Schellhammer (30.12 in the 500 freestyle); Madison Reed (1:11.21 in the 100 freestyle); Madelyn Twigg (1:09.92 in the 100 backstroke); 200 medley relay (Twigg, Reed, Jones, Natalee Tusing) 2:10.25; 200 freestyle relay (Schellhammer, Hannah Motley, Lindley Armel, Twigg) 2:03.52; 400 freestyle relay (Tusing, Schellhammer, Jones, Reed) 4:29.94.
James Wood winners: Paige Simko (4:53.23 in the 400 freestyle, 1:17.09 in the 100 breaststroke); Kimberly Warnagiris (1:08.43 in the 100 butterfly).
Millbrook winners: Lyddie Esslinger (2:26.91 in the 200 freestyle).
Dean’s two-hitter helps Hornets sting WaspsEMORY — Former Sherando High School standout Tad Dean tossed a two-hit shutout in the opener as Shenandoah University swept an ODAC baseball doubleheader 7-0 and 12-4 against Emory & Henry on Saturday.
Dean (2-0) did not allow a walk and struck out seven in his nine-inning gem in the opener. Grant Thompson delivered the big offensive blow with a three-run homer in the seventh to break open a 1-0 game. A.J. Ward added a two-run double and Kooper Anderson added an RBI single in a three-run eighth.
Anderson, a former Mountain View Christian Academy standout, led SU with three hits.
Colby Martin smashed a three-run homer as SU scored six runs in the first inning on the way to the 12-4 win in the nightcap. Keegan Woolford, Haden Madagan and Ryan Hayden also drove in runs in the inning.
Pearce Bucher had a two-run double and Madagan added a sacrifice fly in a three-run second inning that gave the Hornets (8-1 overall, 5-0 ODAC) a 9-0 lead.
Ward’s three hits paced a 16-hit attack. Frankie Ritter (Sherando), Bucher (Sherando), Madagan (Millbrook), Martin and Woolford had two hits each.
Calvin Pastel (2-0) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk, while striking out five in five innings to earn the victory.
SU nets men’s soccer tie against RandolphWINCHESTER — Shenandoah University got a first-half goal from Branden Gallant and played to a 1-1 ODAC men’s soccer tie against Randolph on Sunday at Shentel Stadium.
Gallant’s goal came on a penalty shot 20:37 into the first half. Randolph (3-1-1 overall and in the ODAC) tied the contest 2:03 into the second half on a goal by Evan Blow. Neither team was able to score from there in regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.
Sam Fischer had three saves for the Hornets (0-4-2, 0-4-1 ODAC).
Lynchburg dominates SU in second halfLYNCHBURG — Alyssa Damato had a hat trick in the second half as Lynchburg pulled away to a 5-0 romp against Shenandoah University in ODAC women’s soccer action on Sunday.
The contest was just 1-0 at the half, but Lynchburg kept the pressure on SU (3-4 overall, 1-4 ODAC) the entire game. Lynchburg (5-1, 4-1) held a 23-4 edge in shots, including a 16-0 edge in shots on goal. SU keeper Jordan Haack had 10 saves.
Captains’ hot start dooms Hornets in lossNEWPORT NEWS — Christopher Newport scored the first nine goals and Shenandoah University could not recover in a 19-14 women’s lacrosse defeat on Saturday.
Reilly Cisar and Emma Stiffler tallied four goals each for SU (1-3). Alyson Bittinger netted three goals and Hayle Kyte had two. Madison Re had three assists, while Cisar added two.
Kelsey Winter had five goals, while Zoe Dyer and Kendall Krause added four each for the Captains (4-2), who led 14-6 at the half.
Shenandoah volleyball sweeps past GuilfordWINCHESTER — Shenandoah University earned its first ODAC volleyball victory over Guilford College in five years Saturday with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 sweep.
The Hornets never trailed in winning its first match over Guilford since a 3-0 home win on Oct. 3, 2015.
Jillian Warter led SU (3-1, 2-1 ODAC) with 17 kills, while former James Wood High standout Kate Poppo added 12. Former James Wood standout Megan Hillyard led SU with 17 assists and added 10 digs. Brooke Wagner had 13 assists and Gabby Coradazzi led SU with 16 digs.
Cameron Blankenship had 10 kills to lead the Quakers (0-2, 0-2).
SU men take title at W&L’s track & field eventLEXINGTON — Jason White and John Kindig each won two individual events as the Shenandoah University men’s track & field team topped three other teams at the Washington & Lee Carnival on Saturday.
White won both the long jump (6.03 meters) and triple jump (13.43 meters), while Kindig captured the shot put (13.40 meters) and hammer (45.21 meters).
Miles Moore won the 100 (11.26) and teamed with former James Wood standout Will Crowder, Andre Jackson and Langston McCatty to win the 400 relay (42.85). Matthew Klocke (1:00.21 in the 400 hurdles), Tyler McCarthy (10:14.38 in the 3,000 steeplechase) and Jacob Young (37.43 meters in the discus) also won individual events for SU, which totaled 161 points to finish 17 points ahead of W&L.
Emily Miller led the SU women with triumphs in the 5,000 (19:39.96) and 3,000 steeplechase (12:01.17). Kaitlin Measell (10.72 meters in the triple jump) and Jamie Ryan (30.22 meters in the javelin) also had individual wins for the Hornets.
Hornets net ODAC men’s tennis victoryWINCHESTER — Shenandoah University swept the three doubles points and went on to a 7-2 ODAC men’s tennis victory against Emory & Henry on Saturday.
The teams of No. 1 Keith Orr-Vitali Rivera (8-1), No. 2 Darian Diaz-Aidan Steinly (8-5) and No. 3 Brenton Baugh-Will Sides (8-3) gave SU a 3-0 lead. No. 1 Orr (6-2, 6-4), No. 2 Rivera (6-1, 7-5), No. 3 Diaz (6-2, 6-1) and No. 5 Steinly (6-1, 6-3) won in singles for the Hornets, who improved to 3-0 overall, 1-0 ODAC. The Wasps dropped to 1-2, 1-1.
SU women’s tennis falls to Emory & HenryWINCHESTER — Shenandoah dropped to 0-2 on the women’s tennis season with an 8-1 loss to Emory & Henry on Saturday.
Kelly Hudak got the only win for SU at No. 3 singles. Hudak rallied after dropping the first set 6-2 to win the second 6-2 and then took a tiebreaker 10-2.
