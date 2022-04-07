WINCHESTER — James Wood smacked 18 hits and took advantage of eight walks and 10 errors in a 27-1 Class 4 Northwestern District baseball romp over Handley in five innings at Bridgeforth Field on Thursday.
The Colonels (5-3, 2-2) scored eight runs in the second and 12 runs in the third against the Judges (3-6, 1-3).
James Wood leaders: Bodie Pullen 2 hits (triple), 4 RBIs; Jared Neal 2 hits (double), 5 RBIs; Colin McGuire 3 hits (2 doubles), 3 RBIs; Brody Bower 2 hits (double), 3 runs; 2 RBIs; Jacob Roy 3 hits (double), 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Nick Bell (W, 3-1) 3 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts on mound and 2 hits, 3 RBIs at plate; Eli Miller solo homer, 4 runs; Kemper Omps 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Michael Jackson 3 runs.
Handley leaders: Erik Torres 2 walks, run; Austin Smith RBI.
Softball: James Wood 25, Handley 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Three James Wood pitchers combined on a no-hitter and the Colonels had 15 hits, 14 walks and seven batters hit by pitches in a Class 4 Northwestern District game played at Shenandoah University's Rotary Field in Jim Barnett Park.
The Colonels (3-5, 3-1 district) scored 10 runs in the first inning, six in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth in winning their third straight game. The Judges are 1-6 (0-3 district).
Handley drew seven walks against Cadence Rieg (0.2 innings, four walks), Ellie Johnson (2.1 innings, one walk) and Laken Whipkey (two walks, one strikeout). Rieg retired two batters on a pickoff at third and a play at the plate. Sara Blowers had two walks for Handey
Other James Wood leaders: Izzy McKee 4 runs, 2 RBIs, 3 walks, home run; Sydney Kittoe 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Johnson 3-4, double, 3 RBI; Laken Whipkey 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Caitlyn Shutts 2-2, 2 runs; Emma Lindamood 2 runs, RBI; Georgia Carter 3 runs; Nicole Rowe 2-2, double; Brooklyn Davis 2 runs, RBI; Skyla Compton 2 runs; Sophia Mezzatesta 2 runs, 2 walks; Kylie Prusik double, RBI.
Track & field: Sherando sweeps meet
FRONT ROYAL — Sherando’s boys and girls each won tight finishes in a quad-meet at Skyline on Wednesday.
The Warriors totaled 101 points in the boys’ meet to edge Skyline by one point. Central (22) and Strasburg (13) were well of the pace.
Sherando totaled 68 points in the girls’ meet, topping Strasburg and Skyline, who tied for second with 60. Central (47) was fourth.
Top Sherando boys’ finishers: First place: Justin Dante (4:56.3 in the 1,600 meters); Jed Bell (2:13.7 in the 800); Isaiah Ralls (24.3 in the 200); 4x100 relay (Josh Metz, Jhabari Jackson, Ralls, Jayden Patten) 46.1. Second place (individuals): Brett Shockey (124-6 in discus); Dylan McGraw (4:56.6 in 1,600); Devin Hardy (48.7 in 300 hurdles); David Johnston (12:16.7 in 3,200).
Top Sherando girls’ finishers: First place: Victoria Corbit (14-6.5 in long jump); Emma Ahrens (11:55.2 in 3,200); 4x100 relay (Brodilyn Ireland, Thais Agard, Briana Polston, Corbit) 53.1. Second place (individuals): Corbit (30-2 in triple jump); Agard (12.95 in 100); Eva Winston 5:42.7 in 1,600 and 12:20.5 in 3,200); Julianna Duke (2:38.2 in 800).
