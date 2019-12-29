WINCHESTER — Jerome McCarthy scored a career-high 20 points to lead the James Wood boys' basketball team to a 57-52 victory over Harrisonburg in the championship game of the James Wood Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Shirley Gymnasium.
The Colonels won their fourth straight and improved to 6-2 on the season. McCarthy and James Cornwell made the All-Tournament team.
James Wood leaders: Cornwell 13 points, 5 rebounds; Elijah Boggs 10 points; Jacob Medina four points, 6 rebounds.
Orange County 43, Sherando 35
STRASBURG — Held to just seven points in the first half, Orange County rallied for a victory against Sherando in the Rams Hardwood Classic on Saturday.
Sherando (3-7) led 17-7 at the half, but was outscored 36-18 over the final 16 minutes. The Warriors will play Manassas Park in today's consolation game.
Sherando leaders: Cole Armel 11 points, Keli Lawson 10 points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
James Wood 71, Riverside 44
WINCHESTER — Makayla Firebaugh torched Riverside for 37 points as James Wood cruised to romp in the championship game of the James Wood Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Shirley Gymnasium.
Firebaugh and Brenna Prunty earned All-Tournament team honors for the Colonels (7-1), who won their sixth straight.
James Wood leaders: Prunty 15 points; Brynna Nesselrodt 10 points.
Strasburg 49, Sherando 44
STRASBURG — Sherando nearly rallied from a 16-point third-quarter deficit, but fell to unbeaten Strasburg (7-0) in the Rams Hardwood Classic on Friday.
The Warriors trailed 34-18 in the third quarter, but rallied to within 45-44 on Haley Mack's three-point play with 37 seconds left. Trailing 47-44, the Warriors missed on a 3-point attempt with 12 seconds left.
Sherando will play Moorefield (W.Va.) in today's consolation game.
Leaders — Sherando: Grace Burke 20 points; Ella Carlson 8 points; Mack 6 points; Isabel Hall 6 points; Strasburg: Jaden Allsberry 15 points; Nyla Sperry 13 points.
Stonewall Jackson 41, Clarke County 36
QUICKSBURG — Clarke County dropped to 4-4 on the season with a loss at Stonewall Jackson on Friday. The Generals improved to 3-5.
Leaders — Clarke County: Raegan Owens 12 points; Alison Sipe 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Ellie Brumback 6 points, 6 rebounds; Sara Wenzel 4 steals; Stonewall: Mya Councill 9 points; Annika Dellinger 9 points.
WRESTLING
Millbrook places 17th in event
WOODBRIDGE —Millbrook placed 17th among 32 teams in the Battle at the Bridge tournament, which concluded Saturday.
The Pioneers totaled 73 points for the event. Stoughton (297.5) won the team crown and Skyline (219) took second.
Millbrook had two place-winners. Jose Cruz Ramirez overcame and early loss and placed fifth at 145 pounds. He had a 6-2 record in the tourney. Jack Winans won his first three matches and advanced to the semifinals before placing sixth at 195 pounds. Winans had a 3-3 mark.
Sherando competes in tourney
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Sherando wrestlers found the competition tough at the Trojan Wars Tournament over the weekend.
The Warriors finished 40th among 49 teams with 50 points. Notre Dame (Green Pond) won with 210.5.
Luke Waits (152) was the only Warrior to place in the the event, taking eighth. He advanced to the quarterfinals before his first loss and went 3-3 in the event.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 87, Southern Virginia 27
WINCHESTER — Senior Christopher Chaney became the 19th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points as the the Hornets won the consolation game of the Shenandoah Shootout on Saturday at the Wilkins Center.
Chaney's layup with 6:41 to go gave him the milestone and pushed the Hornets' lead to 68-61. Chaney would finish with a game-high 27 points and seven rebounds.
The Hornets (4-7) snapped a five-game losing. The Hornets led 40-37 at the half and Southern Virginia (1-13) never got closer than that margin in the second half. SU's lead grew as high as 14 points (58-44) on Chaney's jumper with 13:53 to go.
Shenandoah, which has struggled from the foul line this season, made 29 of 35 on Saturday. The Hornets also shot well from the field, making 26 of 48 attempts. Zach Garrett (15), Jalen Hill (14) and Harry Wall (12) also scored in double figures for SU. Sam Armstrong (17) and Calvin Seamons (16) led the Knights.
Penn State-Altoona defeated Methodist 76-65 in the championship game.
