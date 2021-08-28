WOODSTOCK — Nathaniel Woshner raced to the individual title and led the James Wood boys' cross country team to the championship at the Central Invitational on Saturday.
The Colonels placed four runners inside the Top 9 and finished with 35 points, 14 better than second-place Spotswood in the 13-team field. Handley (59) took third, while Sherando (182) placed sixth and Clarke County (237) was ninth.
Woshner covered the 3-mile course in 15 minutes, 59 seconds and finished 10 seconds ahead of Spotswood's Jacob Amberg.
Lauren Beatty's second-place finish paced the James Wood girls to a runner-up finish at the event. Warren County (50) edged the Colonels (52) for the team crown. Sherando (171) took sixth, Handley (181) grabbed eighth and Clarke County (202) was ninth in the 11-team field.
Beatty ran 18:42 over the three miles, finishing seven seconds behind Skyline's Ava Bordner for the title.
Other James Wood boys' scorers: 3. Ethan Pratt-Perez 16:19; 5. Liam McDonald 16:30; 9. Jacob Oliver 16:44; 17. Landon Burdock 17:28.
Handley boys' scorers: 4. Ryan Stickley 16:29; 7. Garrett Stickley 16:38; 11. William Pardue 16:53; 13. Pierce Francis 16:58; 24. Max Ware 17:49.
Sherando boys' scorers: 10. Ben Freilich 16:49; 34. Camden Palmer 18:23; 36. Justin Dante 18:30; 45. Connor Sanders 19:01; 63. Dylan McGraw 20:03.
Clarke County boys' scorers: 31. Aidan Kreeb 18:16; 35. Jackson Ellis 18:28; 52. Jacob Kitner 19:28; 60. Matthew Stroot 19:44; 73. James Dalton 20:42.
Other James Wood girls' scorers: 9. Isabella Newman 19:50; 12. Elaina Farinholt 20:06; 19. Hallie Lescalleet 21:05; 21. Carrie Schneider 21:10.
Shernado girls' scorers: 5. Emma Ahrens 19:31; 38. Emily Plamer 22:41; 43. Ryleigh Combs 22:49; 52. Addy Wallin 23:22; 57. Juliana Drake 23:51.
Handley girls' scorers: 29. Mikayla Freimuth 22:02; 31. Peyton Duvall 22:20; 48. Mia Kern 23:13; 50. Emma Fout 23:15; 51. Sarah Roberson 23:16.
Clarke County girls' scorers: 32. Teya Starley 22:23; 39. Ellen Smith 22:43; 46. Ryleigh Webster 23:04; 47. Abigail Cochran 23:05; 74. Ava Mansfield 26:05
Millbrook boys take fourth in invitational
THE PLAINS — Nick Hayden’s ninth-place finish overall helped the Millbrook boys’ cross country team place fourth among 30 teams at the Great Meadow Invitational on Saturday.
The Pioneers totaled 174 points for the meet. Loudoun Valley (147) edged Golgan (154) for the title.
Hayden covered the 5K course in 16 minutes, 41 seconds. Yorktown’s Owen McCardle was the winner in 16:16.
In the girls’ meet, Madison Murphy took seventh overall as Millbrook placed 10th among 20 teams. Murphy ran 20:10 over the 3.1 miles. Battefield’s Sailor Eastman (18:02) won by 23 seconds over the nearest finisher.
Other Millbrook boys’ scorers: 22. Kai Johnson 17:24; 30. Carter Johnson 17:36; 43. Nolan Myers 18:06; 70. Trevor Lloyd 18:44.
Other Millbrook girls’ scorers: 34. Angela Dojcak 21:39; 78. Cailey Johnson 23:48; 81. Rebecca Edlich 23:50; 113. Anna Bowman 25:21.
