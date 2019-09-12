WINCHESTER — James Wood completed a regular-season Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball sweep of Sherando, taking a 25-12, 25-21, 25-7 victory at Shirley Gymnasium on Thursday.
Kristyna Van Sickler had 12 kills to lead the Colonels (7-2 overall, 4-0 district), who defeated the Warriors 3-0 last week.
James Wood leaders: Van Sickler 12 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Grace Frigaard 6 kills; Hanna Plasters 12 assists, 4 aces; Katelyn Matthews 12 assists.
Millbrook 3, Handley 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook remained unbeaten on the season with a 25-14, 25-7, 25-19 Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball sweep of Handley on Thursday at Casey Gymnasium.
Skylar Johnson belted 10 aces (nine in the second set) for the Pioneers (6-0, 3-0 district) and added 11 assists and 12 digs. Handley dropped to 1-5, 1-2.
Millbrook leaders: Tori Johnson 15 kills, 5 digs; Mikayla Ockerman 8 kills; Jessica Cleveland 10 digs; Madison Koeller 14 assists; Autumn Stroop 6 assists; Jordan Weir 4 blocks.
Handley leaders: Anna Prosser 6 digs; Mya Swiger 15 digs.
Madison County 3, Clarke County 0
BERRYVILLE — Madison County defeated Clarke County 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 in Bull Run District play on Thursday.
Clarke County leaders: Elizabeth Wallace 6 kills; Bella Stem 6 kills; Jessica Fikac 5 digs; Alyssa Hoggatt 14 assists.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Shenandoah 3, Goucher 1
TOWSON, Md. — Emily Yergin became the all-time leading goal scorer in Shenandoah University history with her unassisted goal in a win at Goucher College on Wednesday.
Yergin’s record-breaker, on an assist from Maiya Pencile 16 minutes into the second half gave her 52 for her career, snapping the mark held by 1995 graduates Brandy (Wheeler) Hudson and Jen (Johnson) Boyer. Yergin, who also assisted on Bella Infuso’s second-half goal, is now four points from tying Hudson’s career mark of 132 points.
SU’s Jocelyn Granados, off an assist from Alison Spaziani, had the only goal in the first half.
MEN’S SOCCER
Southern Virginia 1, Shenandoah 0 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Southern Virginia’s Zach Martin scored from 20 yards out at the 3:17 mark of the first sudden death overtime session to beat Shenandoah University.
Sam Fischer had two saves for the Hornets (2-4), who had a 13-10 edge in shots. Jacob Solis had nine saves for the Knights (1-4).
FOOTBALL
Yoder announces breakfasts, captains
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday that it is again inviting fans to a weekly breakfast with football coach Scott Yoder, starting this Friday.
Yoder, whose teams opens its season Saturday at North Carolina Wesleyan, assistant coaches and selected players will meet with fans at 8 a.m. in the Clement Dining Room of Allen Dining Hall. The meeting will be weekly throughout the season. Breakfast costs $5.
Yoder also announced that seniors Casey Stewart and Randy Oliver have been selected as co-captains for the coming season.
