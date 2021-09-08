The James Wood football team’s game on Friday at Skyline has been canceled. The Colonels (1-0) will instead make a 220-mile trip to play at 7 p.m. on Friday at Pulaski County (2-0), which is about 45 miles southwest of Roanoke.
The Cougars were originally supposed to play Bluefield (W.Va.) this week.
Skyline posted on its athletics Twitter account on Wednesday morning that the game had been canceled “due to Covid issues within our program.” According to The Northern Virginia Daily, Skyline coach Heath Gilbert said the Hawks only had 16 players at Tuesday’s practice, and certain position groups had no backups. According to the NVD, Gilbert said Skyline’s junior varsity team is also shut down due to COVID-19 issues.
Cross country: Handley sweeps tri meet
WINCHESTER — The Handley boys and girls were each victorious in a meet with Millbrook and Central on Wednesday at Kernstown Battlefield.
The Handley boys scored 17 points. Millbrook (43) was second and Central (80) was third. The Judges girls scored 21 points to beat Central (51) and Millbrook (62).
Individually, Handley's Nico Schianchi ran the boys' race in 18 minutes, 41 seconds to win the 3.1-mile race by 15 seconds over teammate Garrett Stickley (18:56). The Judges' Mikayla Freimuth won the girls' race in 24:30, with teammate Peyton Duvall (24:40) placing second.
Other Handley boys' scorers: 3. Pierce Francis 19:06; 4. Ryan Stickley 19:13; 7. Jack Justice 19:32.
Millbrook boys' scorers: 5. Carter Luden 19:19; 6. Caden Trieber 19:31; 9. Matthew Topham 19:50; 10. Colin Stephanites 20:34; 17. Teague Mendez 22:06.
Other Handley girls' scorers: 3. Sarah Roberson 25:01; 7. Mia Kern 26:43; 8. Isabella Balio 26:59.
Millbrook girls' scorers: 6. Anna Bowman 26:11; 11. Maria Mejia-Villalon 28:29; 17. Caroline McCurry 30:31; 23. Lucy Cheung 34:23; 25. Carrie Warner 34:38.
Women’s soccer: Gettysburg 2, SU 0
WINCHESTER — Gettysburg College scored goals in the 62nd and 64th minutes Wednesday afternoon to fuel a 2-0 non-conference victory over Shenandoah.
Emma Bedell notched the game-winner on a penalty kick at 61:59 before setting up Grace Slevin 85 seconds later.
GC (2-0) outshot the Hornets (2-2), 7-4, including 5-2 in the second half.
Kasie Kilmer made one save for SU after playing the first half while Karissa Dominick made one stop over the initial 22:27 of the second. Kira Ketelhut played the final 22:33 and also had one save.
