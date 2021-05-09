SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W. Va. — James Wood split a pair of non-league softball games against Jefferson (W.Va.) on Saturday, falling 8-5 in the opener and rebounding to win 4-3 in the nighcap.
In her first varsity start, Ellie Johnson earned the victory in the second game for the Colonels (3-2) by tossing a complete game.
Game 1 leaders: Izzy McKee 2 hits, 3 RBIs; Sydney Orndorff 2 hits (double), 2 RBIs; Johnson 2 hits; Cadence Rieg 5 innings, 7 strikeouts.
Game 2 leaders: McKee 2 hits (double); Sadie Kittoe double; Laken Whipkey hit, RBI.
Turner Ashby rolls against Sherando
STEPHENS CITY — Turner Ashby racked up 18 hits and rolled to an 11-2 non-league baseball win against Sherando on Saturday.
The loss dropped the Warriors to 2-3.
Leaders: Sherando: James Harris 2 hits (triple), 2 runs; Parker Clendenen hit, RBI; Zach Symons double; Turner Ahsby: Jared Peake 3 hits (pouble), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hunter Miller 3 hits (double); Taylor Fitzgerald 2 hits, 3 RBIs.
Handley tumbles to Culpeper County in softball
WINCHESTER — Culpeper County scored eight runs in each of the second and fourth innings in a 17-0 victory Class 4 Northwestern District softball victory against Handley in five innings on Friday.
The Judges, who gave up nine unearned runs, dropped to 1-4.
Handley leaders: Sara Blowers double, Taylor Cannon hit, Laura Hogan hit, Jessica Krumpsky hit, Talley Sublett hit.
SU places 3 on All-ODAC women’s soccer team
FOREST — Shenandoah University had three players earn All-ODAC women’s soccer honors in selections announced Friday by the league office.
Junior Maiya Pencile, the league’s leading goal scorer, was selected to the second team, while seniors Abby Alexa and Abbie Marquette were named to the third teamC.
Pencile, a previous third team pick, had a league-leading seven goals, including a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Randolph-Macon on March 3.
Alexa had two goals and two assists during the season in which the Hornets went 3-6 overall and 1-5 in ODAC play. SU also had a 1-0 exhibition win over Shepherd.
Marquette, a previous third team honoree, anchored a defense that posted two shutouts and allowed 20 goals in 10 contests.
