STEPHENS CITY — The defending Class 4 Northwestern District champion James Wood girls opened the cross country season by winning Wednesday’s district mini meet at Sherando.
The Colonels had five runners place 10th through 14th and scored 55 points to edge out runner-up Fauquier (59). Sherando was third with 61 points, Kettle Run was fourth with 78 and Handley placed fifth with 95.
Millbrook and Liberty did not compete in the varsity race, which was won individually by defending district champion Cassidy Scott (20 minutes, 43.2 seconds over 3.1 miles). The Fauquier junior won by 47 seconds.
Led by individual champion Owen Mullins (18:16.8 to win by 12 seconds), Kettle Run won the boys’ meet with 41 points. Handley was second (69) and the Judges were followed by Liberty (72), Fauquier (74), James Wood (117) and Sherando (123). Millbrook did not qualify for the team standings.
James Wood girls’ scorers: 10. Quetzali Angel-Perez 23:31.7; 11. Jocelyn Kluge 23:31.9; 12. Kate Konyar 23:31.9; 13. Lillian Lovelace 23:31.9; 14. Sarah Moss 23:35.4.
Sherando girls’ scorers: 2. Emma Ahrens 21:30.8; 3. Eva Winston 21:48.2; 9. Cassidy Crittenden 23:27.4, 24. Addy Wallin 25:06.6; 26. Ryleigh Combs 25:21.6.
Handley girls’ scorers: 7. Stephanie Truban 23:09.5; 18. Mia Kern 24:10.3; 23. Ella Warren 25:03.9; 25. Ellie Bessette 25:06.7; 27. Bella Balio 25:27.
Handley boys’ scorers: 2. Max Ware 18:28.1; 9. Elliot Redcay 19:48.6; 10. Skip Dickson 19:48.8; 25, Will Thomas 20:46.2; 29. Finn Slaughter 20:53.9.
James Wood boys’ scorers: 22. Thomas Newman 20:41.5; 23. Landon Burdock 20:41.6; 24. Samuel Jackson 20:41.9; 28. Tyler Dewarf 20:53.4; 30. Colton Staneart 21:02.7.
Sherando boys’ scorers: 7. Ben Freilich 19:35.9; 17. Chris Walsh 20:32.4; 36. Jed Bell 21:53.7; 37. Brock Smith 21:53.8; 38. Adrian Banks 22:01.4.
Millbrook boys’ runners: 6. Caden Treiber 19:24.7; 15. Trevor Lloyd 20:25.43; 32. Colin Stephanites 21:20.8.
Golf: Sherando takes second in tri
FRONT ROYAL — Kettle Run shot a four-player score of 157 to defeat Sherando (188) and Millbrook (192) in a Class 4 Northwestern District tri on Wednesday at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club.
The Cougars’ Hayes Talomie shot a 1-over-par 37 to win by one stroke over teammate Jaxon Ramage. Kettle Run had the top three scores and tied for the No. 4 score.
Sherando scorers: Isaiah Doeden 43, Leland McIntyre 47, Charlie Lease 48, Landon Rust 50.
Millbrook scorers: Travis Hambrick 44, Rich Pell 47, Molly Deegan 48, Arizona Parkes 53.
College football: SU No. 4 in ODAC
FOREST — Shenandoah University is the No. 4 selection out of eight teams in Old Dominion Athletic Conference coaches in preseason poll results released Wednesday.
The Hornets — coming off of a 7-3 season (3-3 ODAC) that included a win over 2021 ODAC champion Washington & Lee — has 29 points in the poll. SU is three points in front of No. 5 Ferrum and seven back of No. 3 Hampden-Sydney.
Randolph-Macon, which shared the 2021 title with Washington & Lee, is picked to win the title. The Yellow Jackets have 48 points (five more than W&L) and six first-place votes. The Generals received the other two first-place votes.
Voting was done on a 7-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams in the poll.
Shenandoah opens its season on Sept. 3 at Methodist. The league opener is on Oct. 1 against Ferrum, which is also the Hornets’ Homecoming game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.