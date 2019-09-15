FREDERICK, Md. — The James Wood girls’ cross country team scored 39 points to handily win the 12-team Hood College High School Invitational on Saturday at Utica Park. South Carroll (Md.) was second with 77 points and Handley was fifth with 137.
South Carroll’s Grace Siehler won the individual competition with a time of 19 minutes, 11.7 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. There were 104 runners in the race.
James Wood: 2. Kenzie Konyar 19:26.1, 3. Lauren Beatty 19:34.1, 7. Quetzali Angel-Perez 20:37.8; 10. Elena Farinholt 20:41.1, 17. Audrey Sandy 20:58.5.
Handley: 12. Kendall Feliz 20:50.7, 15. Sarah Roberson 20:57.9, 30. Peyton Duvall 21:43.3, 34. Jordan Lill 21:55.2, 47. Mikayla Freimuth 22:19.3.
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
James Wood takes 2nd at Hood Invitational
FREDERICK, Md. — James Wood took second with 94 points and Handley placed third with 133 out of 15 scoring teams on Saturday at the Hood College Invitational Saturday at Utica Park. Montgomery Blair (Md.) was first with 46 points.
Montgomery Blair’s Joel Simpson placed first individually in 16:26.2 over the 3.1-mile course. There were 136 total runners.
James Wood: 3. Nathaniel Woshner 16:34.3, 18. Chris White 17:11.9, 22. Liam McDonald 17:30.1, 25. Luke Matthews 17:33.1, 26. Ethan Bowman 17:35.0.
Handley: 2. Grayson Westfall 16:31.2, 5. Bennett Cupps 16:40.3, 19. Ryan Stickley 17:14.2, 53. Max Ware 18:19.2, 62. Ben Babb 18:25.6.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Curry, Brown grab TD passes
Colonial Athletic Association wide receivers Kevin Curry (Handley graduate, James Madison freshman) and Isaac Brown (Millbrook graduate, Richmond redshirt freshman) each recorded touchdown catches in games on Saturday.
Curry had his first career catch and had three receptions for 33 yards and a seven-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of a 63-12 win for JMU (2-1) over Morgan State. Brown had five catches for 36 yards and an eight-yard TD catch to close out the scoring in the fourth quarter as No. 25 Elon beat Richmond (1-2) 42-20.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Shenandoah 3, Emory & Henry 0
EMORY — Shenandoah University opened up its 2019 ODAC slate Sunday with a victory at Emory & Henry.
Shenandoah (5-2, 1-0 ODAC) got all of the offense it would need in the 37th minute as freshman Kristen Fisher set up Alison Spaziani for the initial goal of the game. The Hornets added Taylor Morris and Maiya Pencile goals in the 61st and 83rd minutes, respectively, to ice the contest versus the Wasps (1-3-1, 0-1).
Emily Yergin and Emilie Smith had assists. Anna Jacobson had five saves in posting the shutout.
MEN’S SOCCER
Shenandoah 2, Penn College 1
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Shenandoah snapped a three-game losing streak with a non-conference win over Penn College on Sunday.
The Hornets (3-4) trailed 1-0 at the half. They took the lead on a corner kick by Demitri Gellios in the 63rd minute. The game was tied in the 56th minute on a Braden Gallant free kick. Michael Romeo made five saves for SU, which was outshot 14-6.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah 1, Stevenson 0
WINCHESTER — Taylor Hayes’ goal in the 26th minute was the lone goal in a contest that Shenandoah University dominated against Stevenson on Saturday.
The Hornets (4-1) outshot the Mustangs (2-5) by a whopping 23-2 edge, but Hayes’ tally was the lone to find the net.
Kelsey Jones assisted on the goal. Isabella Morande had two saves. Kelsey Eure had 14 saves for Stevenson.
VOLLEYBALL
SU splits pair of matches
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Shenandoah rebounded after getting swept by Mount St. Joseph to get a 3-2 victory against Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday.
Former James Wood High School standouts Kate Poppo and Megan Hillyard combined for the match-clinching point as the Hornets (3-7) outlasted the Bobcats (2-9) 25-17, 17-25, 20-25, 25-15, 16-14.
Emily Cheatwood had 13 kills in the triumph. Poppo added eight kills and 15 digs, while Hillyard notched 20 assists and seven aces. Niki Balestri had 20 digs.
Mount St. Joseph’s won 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 in the opener. Cheatwood had seven kills, while Balestri Poppo added 12 and 10 digs, respectively, in the fifth.
WOMEN’S GOLF
SU finishes second in tournament
LEXINGTON — Shenandoah University placed second among seven teams in the Knights Invitational hosted by Southern Virginia University on Saturday.
Playing at the par-72, Lexington Golf and Country Club, the Hornets shot 350 to come in 29 strokes behind Bridgewater. The Eagles’ Savannah Scott was medalist with a 74.
Natalie Hill shot an 83 to lead the Hornets as she tied for seventh place. Katie Davis (85), Madison Ngo (88) and McKenzie Slattery (94) rounded out the SU scoring.
CROSS COUNTRY
SU competes in ODAC preview meet
SALEM — Shenandoah's men's and women's teams got a look at the conference championship site Saturday at the ODAC Preview hosted by Roanoke College.
In the women's 6K race, SU was eighth among 19 teams with 212 points. Washington & Lee won with 34.
Rebecca Doran (34th, 25:34.6) and Emily Miller (35th, 25:35.6) led the Hornets.
In the men's 8K event, the Hornets were 10th among 18 teams with 269 points. Washington & Lee (50) edged Lynchburg (56) for the title.
Freshman Tyler McCarthy (51st, 28:07.6) and Reed Davis (54, 28:18.9) paced the SU men.
