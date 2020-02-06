BEALETON — James Wood’s Makayla Firebaugh continued to score at a blistering pace down the final week of the regular season as she netted 29 points in a Class 4 Northwestern District romp against Liberty on Thursday.
Firebaugh had 25 points in the first half. In her previous two games she had netted 44 and 39.
James Wood (19-2, 12-1) raced to a 32-3 lead after one quarter and led 51-11 at the half against Liberty (8-13, 4-9). The margin was 61-16 after three periods.
The Colonels will host unbeaten Millbrook (21-0, 13-0) at 6 p.m. tonight at Shirley Gymnasium.
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 16 points; Jenny Kerns 9 points; Emma Bursey 7 points; Brenna Prunty 6 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty 56, James Wood 50
WINCHESTER — Liberty avenged a 15-point loss two days ago against James Wood.
The Eagles (11-9, 7-6) built a 28-18 halftime lead against the Colonels (12-9, 7-6) and extended the margin to 39-22 in the third quarter. James Wood cut the margin to 41-35 entering the final period, but Liberty pulled away in the final period.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lofton named new Colonels coach
WINCHESTER — James Wood High School has named Matt Lofton its new cross country coach.
Lofton, a 1997 James Wood graduate, replaces Mike Onda, who retired in January after 16 seasons at the post.
From 2010-2019, Lofton served as the assistant cross country and assistant indoor track coach at Millbrook High School. He also served as the co-head track coach at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School from 2011-2019.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to return to my alma mater and lead the cross country program,” Lofton said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to building upon the success the boys’ and girls’ teams enjoyed this past season as both advanced to the 4A State Championship. Coach Onda set a high standard of excellence during his tenure and I plan to build upon the program’s strong foundation.”
“Matt has been a well-known part of the local running community for many years,” James Wood High School Coordinator of Student Activities Craig Woshner said in the release. “He has experienced a great deal of success as a runner himself while coaching elite high school distance runners and developing middle school runners. I am confident he will develop an excellent rapport with our runners and bring the right balance of intensity, challenge and knowledge in order to continue building James Wood’s cross country program into one of the top programs in the state.”
MEN’S TENNIS
SU picked 10th in ODAC poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University was picked 10th in the ODAC preseason poll of coaches that was released Thursday.
The Hornets (4-11, 2-9 last season) totaled 28 points. Perennial league power Washington & Lee had 121 points and 11 first place votes. Virginia Wesleyan (104) and Guilford (98) rounded out the top three.
Jason Cole, who took over the program in the fall, leads SU in its spring opener Saturday against Juniata at Winchester Country Club.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Hornets selected 12th in ODAC poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University was picked 12th by ODAC coaches in the league’s preseason poll on Thursday.
Shenandoah (5-10, 3-9) had 29 points. Perennial power Washington & Lee got 12 first-place votes and leads with 144 points. Randolph-Macon (124) and Lynchburg (119) follow.
SU, under new coach Jason Cole, opens its season tonight against Mary Baldwin at Winchester Country Club.
