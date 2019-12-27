WINCHESTER — The James Wood girls' basketball team cruised to a victory in semifinals of the James Wood Holiday Tournament on Friday at Shirley Gymnasium, rolling past Independence 65-23.
The Colonels (6-1), who led 29-8 at halftime, will face Riverside in today's championship game at 3 p.m. Riverside defeated Jefferson (W.Va.) 45-38. Jefferson and Independence will play in the consolation game at 11 a.m.
James Wood leaders: Makayla Firebaugh 24 points; Brenna Prunty 14 points.
Friday's score: Strasburg 49, Sherando 44.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
James Wood 58, Washington (W.Va.) 48
WINCHESTER — James Wood will get a chance to play for title in its own holiday tournament after pulling away in the second half against Washington (W.Va.) in the semifinals on Friday night at Shirley Gymnasium.
The Colonels (5-2), who led 26-25 at halftime, will face Harrisonburg in today's championship game at 5 p.m. The Blue Streaks whipped Independence 62-39 in the semifinals. Washington and Independence will play in the consolation game at 1 p.m.
James Wood leaders: Jerome McCarthy 15 points; Lavaughan Freeman 12 points, 13 rebounds; James Cornwell 8 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists.
Clarke County 59, Stonewall Jackson 39
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County dominated the second half against Stonewall Jackson on Friday.
The Eagles (3-6) pulled away in a contest that was tied 20-20 at the half against the Generals (1-7).
Clarke County leaders: Daniel Jones 15 points, 8 assists; Jacob Weddle 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Trey Trenary 11 points, 6 rebounds.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Methodist 82, Shenandoah 76
WINCHESTER — Methodist built a 10-point halftime lead and held off a late Hornets charge in the Shenandoah University Shootout on Friday.
The Hornets (3-7) trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half, but rallied down the stretch. They cut a 75-65 Methodist lead to 77-74 on Chris Oates' 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. The Monarchs made 5 of 6 free throws from there to hold off SU.
Christopher Chaney led SU, which will play in today's 5 p.m. consolation game against Southern Virginia, with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Hill added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Oates, a former Millbrook High standout, chipped in 11 points.
Garren Dearman had 24 points to lead Methodist (6-4), which will face Penn State-Altoona in the title game at 3 p.m. Penn State-Altoona defeated Southern Virginia 70-58.
