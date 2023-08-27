WOODSTOCK — Led by Kate Konyar's runner-up finish, the James Wood High School girls captured the team title at the 10th annual Central Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.

The Colonels totaled 34 points to dominate a 14-team field. Clarke County (102) was a distant second, while Handley (122) took third and Sherando (241) was 10th.

Konyar covered the three-mile distance in 17 minutes, 57 seconds, finishing behind just William Monroe's Samantha Nitzche (17:41.9).

In the boys' meet, James Wood's Ethan Pratt-Perez took the individual title, while Dylan McGraw's runner-up finish helped Sherando (100 points) place second in a 16-team field. Broadway won with 89 points. Clarke County (113) took third, while the Colonels (173) were fifth and Handley (207) placed seventh.

Pratt-Perez recorded a time of 15:15.6, while McGraw followed in 15:35.7.

Other James Wood girls' scorers: 4. Ruby Ostrander 19:14.5; 6. Alina Kieffer 19:58.0; 11. Sara Moss 20:33.1; 18. Lauren Thompson 20:58.3

Clarke County girls' scorers: 7. Teya Starley 20:09.2; 24. Abigail Cochran 21:34.7; 28. Ashley Moran 21:52.1; 30. Aubrey Wagner 22:11.4; 33. Molly Husted 22:19.0.

Handley girls' scorers:14 Seneca Welpott 20:39.6; 19. Stephanie Truban 21:04.2; 29. Audrey Rinker 22:05.5; 34. Ellie Bessette 22:22.1; 48. Bella Balio 23:24.7

Sherando girls' scorers: 26. Gracie Defibaugh 21:36.7; 37. Addy Wallin 22:32.2; 52. Olivia Lee 23:45.8; 81. Gabriella Koch 26:44.0; 83. Sydney Burns 26:52.3.

Other Sherando boys' scorers: 13. Ryan Maki 16:54.5; 15. Brock Smith 17:02.1; 24. Jed Bell 17:36.2, 54. Sebastian Berrios 18:42.3.

Clarke County boys' scorers: 12. Jackson Ellis 16:51.0; 25. Matthew Lisk 17:37.8; 26. Landon Horton 17:39.4' 29. Aidan Kreeb 17:46.5; 30. James Casey 17:46.6.

Other James Wood scorers: 38. Will Simko 18:07.0; 47. Tyler Dewarf 18:27.7; 50. Carrick Amerine 18:35.6; 52. Eli Clark 18:37.6

Handley scorers: 21. Noah Meleason 17:24.0; 32. Finn Slaughter 17:48.1; 45. Skip Dickson 18:25.2; 59. Avery Miller 18:50.9; 70. Gabe Cooper 19:14.1.

Women's soccer SU picked seventh

FOREST — Shenandoah University's women's soccer team was picked to tie for seventh in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in a preseason poll of the league's coaches.

SU and Guilford tied with 78 points. Virginia Wesleyan (136) received seven first-place votes and was picked to win the conference. Washington & Lee (131) received three first-place votes. Defending regular-season champ Bridgewater (121) was third and defending tournament champion Lynchburg, (119) was fourth,

Last season, coach Elizabeth Pike's team went 11-7-3 overall, 5-5 in the conference. The Hornets open their season at Marymount on Friday.

