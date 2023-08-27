WOODSTOCK — Led by Kate Konyar's runner-up finish, the James Wood High School girls captured the team title at the 10th annual Central Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
The Colonels totaled 34 points to dominate a 14-team field. Clarke County (102) was a distant second, while Handley (122) took third and Sherando (241) was 10th.
Konyar covered the three-mile distance in 17 minutes, 57 seconds, finishing behind just William Monroe's Samantha Nitzche (17:41.9).
In the boys' meet, James Wood's Ethan Pratt-Perez took the individual title, while Dylan McGraw's runner-up finish helped Sherando (100 points) place second in a 16-team field. Broadway won with 89 points. Clarke County (113) took third, while the Colonels (173) were fifth and Handley (207) placed seventh.
Pratt-Perez recorded a time of 15:15.6, while McGraw followed in 15:35.7.
Other James Wood girls' scorers: 4. Ruby Ostrander 19:14.5; 6. Alina Kieffer 19:58.0; 11. Sara Moss 20:33.1; 18. Lauren Thompson 20:58.3
Clarke County girls' scorers: 7. Teya Starley 20:09.2; 24. Abigail Cochran 21:34.7; 28. Ashley Moran 21:52.1; 30. Aubrey Wagner 22:11.4; 33. Molly Husted 22:19.0.
Handley girls' scorers:14 Seneca Welpott 20:39.6; 19. Stephanie Truban 21:04.2; 29. Audrey Rinker 22:05.5; 34. Ellie Bessette 22:22.1; 48. Bella Balio 23:24.7
Sherando girls' scorers: 26. Gracie Defibaugh 21:36.7; 37. Addy Wallin 22:32.2; 52. Olivia Lee 23:45.8; 81. Gabriella Koch 26:44.0; 83. Sydney Burns 26:52.3.
Other Sherando boys' scorers: 13. Ryan Maki 16:54.5; 15. Brock Smith 17:02.1; 24. Jed Bell 17:36.2, 54. Sebastian Berrios 18:42.3.
Clarke County boys' scorers: 12. Jackson Ellis 16:51.0; 25. Matthew Lisk 17:37.8; 26. Landon Horton 17:39.4' 29. Aidan Kreeb 17:46.5; 30. James Casey 17:46.6.
Other James Wood scorers: 38. Will Simko 18:07.0; 47. Tyler Dewarf 18:27.7; 50. Carrick Amerine 18:35.6; 52. Eli Clark 18:37.6
Handley scorers: 21. Noah Meleason 17:24.0; 32. Finn Slaughter 17:48.1; 45. Skip Dickson 18:25.2; 59. Avery Miller 18:50.9; 70. Gabe Cooper 19:14.1.
Women's soccer SU picked seventh
FOREST — Shenandoah University's women's soccer team was picked to tie for seventh in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in a preseason poll of the league's coaches.
SU and Guilford tied with 78 points. Virginia Wesleyan (136) received seven first-place votes and was picked to win the conference. Washington & Lee (131) received three first-place votes. Defending regular-season champ Bridgewater (121) was third and defending tournament champion Lynchburg, (119) was fourth,
Last season, coach Elizabeth Pike's team went 11-7-3 overall, 5-5 in the conference. The Hornets open their season at Marymount on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.