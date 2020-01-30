WINCHESTER — Makayla Firebaugh scored 31 points as the James Wood girls’ basketball team completed a sweep of a non-district series with Central with an 82-39 romp at Shirley Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Colonels jumped out to a 23-4 lead after one quarter. Firebaugh had 19 points in the first half as the Colonels (16-2) led the Falcons (5-11) by a 43-16 margin at the break.
Leaders — James Wood: Brenna Prunty 17 points; Jenny Kerns 10 points; Brynna Nesselrodt 9 points. Central: Maria Marston 17 points, Morgan Cochran 9 points.
Jefferson 72, Handley 20
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Jefferson (W.Va.) jumped out to a 30-10 lead at halftime and went on to beat Handley on Wednesday. The Judges (3-16) trailed 57-14 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Tierney Finley 11 points; Laura Hogan 7 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Central 79, James Wood 64
WINCHESTER — Central’s Dominic Strother scored 34 points and cracked the 1,000-point mark for his career as the Falcons pulled away from James Wood on Thursday at Shirley Gymnasium.
Central (15-1) led 18-16 after one quarter and 34-28 at the half against the Colonels (11-7), who dropped their fourth straight. The Falcons’ margin increased to 57-50 through three quarters. Needing 17 points to reach 1,000, Strother cracked the mark on a basket in the third period.
Leaders — James Wood: Jerome McCarthy 13 points, 5 rebounds; Jacob Medina 13 points; James Cornwell 10, Ethan Russell 10. Central: Alex Neff 15, Kelan Hoover 13.
WRESTLING
James Wood splits pair on matches
WINCHESTER — James Wood went 1-1 in a pair of Class 4 Northwestern District matches on Wednesday at Casey Gymnasum.
The Colonels defeated Culpeper County 48-19, but dropped a 50-21 decision against Liberty.
James Wood leaders: Paul Ebersole (182) 2-0, 2 pins; Christopher Nuss (138) 2-0.
Sherando goes 1-1 in district clashes
WINCHESTER — Sherando split a pair of Class 4 Northwestern District matches at James Wood on Wednesday.
The Warriors knocked off Culpeper County 60-23 and fell against Liberty 48-24.
Sherando leaders: Keegan Judd (113) 2-0; Colton Foltz (182) 2-0; Aydan Willis (220) 2-0.
