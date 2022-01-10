WINCHESTER — Aubrey Grove had her first career double-double as the James Wood girls' basketball team scored a 62-59 triumph against Hampshire (W.Va.) on Monday at Frederick County Middle School.
Grove had career highs with 14 points and 16 rebounds as the Colonels (4-5) won their fourth straight game.
Other James Wood leaders: Jolie Jenkins 14 points, 8 rebounds, 8 blocked shots; Aleeya Silver 14 points; Brynna Nesselrodt 12 points.
Sherando 50, Musselman 39
INWOOD, W.Va. — Sherando tooka a 28-20 halftime lead and held on for a victory over Musselman on Monday.
The Warriors improved to 11-2.
Sherando leaders: Grace Burke 16 points (4 3-pointers); Ella Carlson 13 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks.
Boys' basketball: Sherando 54, Musselman 53
STEPHENS CITY — Lazare Adingono scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the final quarter as Sherando edged Musselman (W.Va.) on Monday.
The Warriors improved to 7-6.
Other Sherando leaders: Zach Symons 11 points; Kellen Tyson 10 points; Amari Williams 8 points.
Field hockey: Three SU players honored
VIRGINIA BEACH — Freshman Mairead Mckibbin headlines three Shenandoah University selections to the Virginia State Sports Information All-State team in picks announced Monday.
Mckibbin, a forward/midfielder, was named Rookie of the Year and was a First Team selection. Senior midfielder Kelsey Jones also was named to the First Team and sophomore defender Elise Velasquez made the Second Team.
Jones led the Hornets with 23 goals and nine assists for 55 points with Mckibbin posting 15 goals and 16 assists for 46 points. Velasquez anchored a defense that allowed just 1.24 goals per game and recorded seven shutouts.
Indoor track: SU men, women triumph
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University won both the men’s and women’s team competitions at the Kaye and JJ Smith Invitational at the Wilkins Center on Sunday.
The SU men totaled 129 points, 39 more than runner-up Eastern Mennonite in the six-team event. The Hornets women had 139 points, outdistancing runner-up Stevenson by 40 points in the seven-team women’s competition.
In the men’s events, SU individual winners were: Wyatt Schannauer (13.55 meters in the shot put); Tucker Kindig (15.96 in the weight throw); William Crowder (6.96 seconds in the 60 meters); Miles Moore (22.67 in the 200) and Kyle Holliday (9.11 in the 60 hurdles).
SU’s individual women’s winners were: Madison Gray (2:30.29 in the 800) and Jessica Rendfrey (10.91 in the shot put).
