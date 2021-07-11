Six players from both the James Wood and Handley girls’ soccer teams have received All-Region 4C tournament honors.
The voting was done by the four coaches from James Wood, Handley, Loundoun County and Dominion, the four teams to make the regional tournament, with three selections on the First and Second Teams going to each school.
Goalkeeper Sadie Kerns (Sr.), forward Katelyn Mounts (Sr.) and midfielder Olivia Walker (Jr.) earned First Team selections for James Wood. They were joined by Handley midfielder Peyton Duvall (Jr.), forward Taylor Roark (Jr.) and goalkeeper Emma Westfall (So.).
Forward Sydney Rathel (Jr.), defender Julia Watts (Sr.) and midfielder McKenna Newcome (Fr.) were Second Team picks for the Colonels. Judges defender Jessica Alamo (Sr.), midfielder Julia Nerangis (Jr.) and defender Madison Hobson (Fr.) also made the Second Team.
Royals drop pair against Braves after Friday win
STAUNTON — Winchester had its three-game win streak snapped as the Royals fell 6-4 and 8-3 against Staunton on Saturday.
Nate Furman and Austin Bulman continued torrid streaks in the 6-4 loss. Each went 2 for 4 with a homer and scored twice. Furman belted a solo shot, his second of the season, in the fourth inning and Bulman had a two-run shot, his sixth, in the second inning.
With his team trailing 3-2, Callaway Sigler belted a grand slam in the bottom of the second to give Staunton (13-17) the lead for good.
The Royals had 14 hits, but left 11 runners on base, in the 8-3 loss. The Braves trailed 2-1, but Jarret Hall’s three-run homer capped a four-run fourth inning. Luke Trainer’s two-run blast capped a three-run fifth for the Braves.
Furman, Cameran Brantley, Ramsas Cordova, Austin Turner and Theo Bryant each had two hits for the Royals.
On Friday, Will Long clouted two home runs, his fifth and sixth of the season, and drove in four in a 14-8 romp against Front Royal. Bulman smacked four hits, scored three times and drove in three, while Furman (2 runs, 2 RBIs) and Long (3 runs, 3 RBIs) each had three hits.
Cristopher De Guzman, who belted his first homer of the season and drove in three runs, and Turner added two hits each. Dilan Espinal belted his second homer of the season.
