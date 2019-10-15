NOKESVILLE — James Wood remained atop the Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball standings with a 27-25, 26-24, 25-18 victory against third-place Kettle Run on Tuesday.
Kristyna Van Sickler (five digs) and Lainie Putt had seven kills each to lead the Colonels (16-2, 11-0).
James Wood leaders: Hanna Plasters 14 assists, 7 digs; Katey Matthews 14 assists; Katie Costin 4 aces; Alyssah McGuire 4 kills.
Millbrook 3, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Tori Johnson pounded 19 kills and added five digs as Millbrook swept Fauquier 25-16, 25-10, 25-11 in a Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball match on Tuesday.
The Pioneers are 15-1 overall, 10-1 in district play.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 6 kills, 6 blocks, 18 assists; Jordan Weir 6 kills, 6 blocks; Jessica Cleveland 10 digs.
Handley 3, Culpeper 1
WINCHESTER —Emilie Pifer smacked 15 kills, while adding seven aces and 10 digs to lead Handley to a 25-21, 25-12, 20-25, 25-15 Class 4 Northwestern victory over Culpeper County at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Judges (6-9, 4-6) also swept Skyline on Monday, winning 25-23, 26-24, 25-20. Pifer recorded 11 kills, while Kate Rudolph had 15 assists and three aces.
Handley leaders (vs. Culpeper): Rudolph 20 assists, 8 aces; Lindsay Pifer 10 kills; 15 assists.
Clarke County 3, Warren County 1
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County defeated Warren County 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20 in Bull Run District volleyball on Monday.
The Eagles improved to 7-7 overall, 4-6 in the Bull Run.
Clarke County leaders: Abby Peace 9 kills; Elizabeth Wallace 9 kills; Alyssa Hoggatt 30 assists. Hannah Trenary 3 aces; Jessic Fikac 3 aces; Belle Reid 3 aces; Riley Marasco 12 digs.
MEN’S SOCCER
Virginia Wesleyan 2, Shenandoah 1 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Virginia Wesleyan’s Scott Signorelli scored 1:15 into overtime to give the Marlins a victory over Shenandoah University in ODAC action on Tuesday at Shentel Stadium.
After a scoreless first half, the Hornets (5-9, 1-3) took the lead on William Majano’s penalty kick in the 51st minute. The Marlins (5-8, 2-2) tied it with 6:58 left in regulation as Kevin Prophet headed in a corner kick.
Virginia Wesleyan outshot SU 24-4, but Hornets keeper Sam Fischer made eight saves, including one on a penalty shot.
MEN’S GOLF
Shenandoah ties for seventh at VSGA event
BLACKSBURG — Shenandoah University’s Blake Woddie tied for third overall to lead the Hornets to a seventh-place finish among 17 teams at the Virginia State Golf Association Intercollegiate Championships hosted by Roanoke College.
The Hornets shot a 312 at the par-72, Blacksburg Country Club and finished with a 610 total to tie Bridgewater for seventh. Christopher Newport and Lynchburg tied for first at 580. The Captains won a one-hole playoff for the title.
Woodie shot a 73 Tuesday and finished the event at 1-under 143. He was one of only four players to break par for the event. Averett’s Elias Haavisto (136) edged Lynchburg’s Harry Hodgert by a stroke for medalist honors.
Other SU scorers Tuesday were: Jeremy Mills (77), Conor Bailey (80) and Josh Bianco (82).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.