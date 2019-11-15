Class 4 Northwestern District champion James Wood and runner-up Millbrook combined for nine players honored on the All-Region 4C volleyball teams which were announced Friday.
Junior outside hitter Kristyna Van Sickler, junior outside hitter Grace Frigaard and senior setter Hanna Plasters made the first team for the Colonels (23-4), who play in the state quarterfinals today at Blacksburg. They were joined on the first team by Millbrook senior outside hitter Tori Johnson, who helped lead the Pioneers to a 20-4 mark.
The Colonels also placed two more on the second team — junior right side Lainie Putt and senior middle blocker Olivia Biggs. The Pioneers had three selections on the second team — senior middle blocker Jordan Weir, junior setter/outside hitter Skylar Johnson and junior libero Jessica Cleveland.
Loudoun County senior middle blocker/outside hitter Olivia Mallow was Player of the Year and Loudoun County coach John Senchak was Coach of the Year.
