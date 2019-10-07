PURCELLVILLE — James Wood finished fifth among six teams in the Region 4C golf tournament at Loudoun Golf and Country Club on Monday.
Loudoun Valley won the event with a team score of 305 over the par-72 layout. Broad Run (310) won a tight race against Heritage (312) and Kettle Run (313) for the runner-up spot and the final berth at the Class 4 championship slated for Oct. 14 at Williamsburg National. James Wood (333) and Fauquier (350) rounded out Monday's team scores.
Jackson Lynch's 77 paced James Wood and the rest of the area golfers. Lynch was the only local to break 80.
Tuscarora's Michael Brennan was medalist with a blazing 65. Brennan along with Loudoun County's Matthew Monastero (71) and Heritage's Michael Faringer (72) secured the three individual state qualifying berths.
James Wood scores (top 4 count): Lynch 77; Evan Peterman 84; Ethan Russell 86; Luke Davis 86; Drew Johnson 88; Carson Baker 93.
Area individual scores: Brennan Smith (Handley) 87; Parker Gregg (Sherando) 87; Braxton Duvall (Handley) 88; Jack Thome (Handley) 89; Austin Allamong (Millbrook) 96.
FOOTBALL
Clarke now sixth in 2B rankings
Despite a dominating victory last Friday, the Clarke County football team dropped a spot to sixth in the Virginia High School League power ratings that were released on Monday. The rankings are used to determine which teams advance to the postseason.
The Eagles (4-1), who defeated winless Madison County 50-13 in Bull Run District play on Friday, have a rating of 19.8. There are 11 teams in Region 2B, and the top eight make the playoffs.
Stuarts Draft (5-0) — the only team to beat the Eagles — is first at at 23.6. Bull Run member Strasburg (4-1) is tied for second with Buckingham County at 21.2. Bull Run members Luray (4-1, 20.6), who the Eagles play Friday, and Page County (4-1, 20.0) are fourth and fifth, respectively.
In Region 4C, district standings determine which teams make the playoffs. The top four in the Class 4 Northwestern District and the Dulles District each advance to the postseason, with Northwestern teams facing Dulles teams in the quarterfinals.
Northwestern District: Millbrook 3-0 (5-1 overall); Handley 2-0 (5-0); Liberty 2-0 (5-0); James Wood 1-1 (4-1); Sherando 1-1 (3-2); Fauquier 0-2 (2-3); Culpeper County 0-2 (1-4); Kettle Run 0-3 (0-5).
Dulles District: Broad Run 2-0 (5-0); Loudoun County 1-1 (4-2); Loudoun Valley 1-1 (4-2); Park View 0-0 (0-5); Tuscarora 0-1 (5-1); Dominion 0-1 (2-4); Heritage 0-1 (1-5).
CROSS COUNTY
James Wood sweeps invitational
ROMNEY, W.Va. — James Wood's boys' and girls' teams cruised to easy team victories on Saturday at the Hampshire Invitational.
Nathaniel Woshner's third-place finish (17 minutes, 42.1 seconds) led the Colonels to the boys' title in a 12-team field. James Wood, whose five scorers placed in the Top 11, totaled 40 points to easily outdistance second-place Jefferson (70).
Elena Farinholt (21:40.7) placed fourth to lead the James Wood girls, who had five runners finish in the Top 18. The Colonels (44) won handily over second-place Hampshire (99) in the 11-team field.
James Wood boys' finishers: 3. Woshner 17:42.1; 7. Nathan Shade 18:01.3; 9. Chris White 18:13.1; 10. Liam McDonald 18:13.6; 11. Ethan Bowman 18:15.1.
James Wood girls' results: 4. Farinholt 21:40.7; Quetzali Angel-Perez 21:48.1; 12. Audrey Sandy 22:29.8; 13. Isabella Newman 22:31.9; 18. Brooke Sandy 22:53.5.
