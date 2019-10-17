WINCHESTER — James Wood remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball play as the Colonels swept Handley with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-9 victory at Shirley Gymnasium.
James Wood (17-2, 12-0) pulled out to a 19-12 lead in the opening set before Handley's Lindsay Pifer cracked off four consecutive aces to make it 19-16. The Colonels recovered to close out the set as Kristyna Van Sickler had four kills.
The Colonels cruised in the second set using a 6-0 run to take an 8-2 lead. Van Sickler, Grace Frigaard, Olivia Biggs and Lainie Putt had three kills each. Emilie Pifer had three kills for the Judges.
The Colonels dominated the final set, taking 13 of the final 14 points. Caitlyn Shutts had a pair of aces during an 11-0 run.
With two district matches remaining, the Colonels are guaranteed one of the top two seeds heading into district tournament play.
James Wood leaders: Hanna Plasters 10 assists, 2 aces; Van Sickler 8 kills, 5 digs; Lainie Putt 5 kills; Olivia Biggs 4 kills; Katie Costin 4 blocks; Katey Matthews 13 assists, 5 digs.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 8 kills; Lindsay Pifer 8 kills, 4 aces; Mya Swiger 15 digs.
Millbrook 3, Sherando 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook clinched at least second place in the Class 4 Northwestern District regular season with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-13 sweep of Sherando at Casey Gymnasium on Thursday.
Jordan Weir had nine kills and six blocks for the Pioneers (16-1, 11-1), who have two district matches remaining before the postseason. Sherando dropped to 10-8, 7-5.
Millbrook leaders: Tori Johnson 11 kills, 7 digs; Jessica Cleveland 11 digs; Autumn Stroop 14 assists, 7 digs.
Clarke County 3, Stonewall Jackson 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County swept Stonewall Jackson 25-18, 25-9, 25-11 in a Bull Run District volleyball romp on Wednesday.
The Eagles improved to 8-8 overall, 4-7 district.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 5 aces, 4 kills; Alyssa Hoggatt 17 assists; Elizabeth Wallace 8 kills, 7 blocks; Hannah Trenary 4 kills; Belle Reid 8 digs.
