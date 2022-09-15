WINCHESTER — All four James Wood scorers shot better than Millbrook’s best round as the Colonels cruised to a 166-203 Class 4 Northwestern District golf triumph at Winchester Country Club on Thursday.
Drake Reese and Jake Bursey tied for medalist honors for 5-over par rounds of 41. Braeden Crawford and Brayden Rockwell each shot 42 to round out the scoring for the Colonels.
Rich Pell led Millbrook with a 45. Other Pioneers scorers were: Logan Limoges 50, Travis Hambrick 51 and Colin Wilt 57.
Handley 160, Liberty 185
WARRENTON — Handley defeated Liberty at Fauquier Springs Golf Club on Thursday.
Sam Thome and Jag Fitzsimmons each shot 38 to lead the Judges. Dash Fitzsimmons (40) and Jackson Bouder (44) rounded out the Handley scoring.
Volleyball: Clarke County 3, Strasburg 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County netted a 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 sweep against Strasburg in Bull Run District action on Thursday.
The Eagles improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Anna Spencer 7 aces, 4 kills; Bailey Mayo 4 kills, 3 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 11 assists; Keira Rorhbach 7 blocks; Marlee Backover 6 digs.
Millbrook 3, Kettle Run 1
NOKESVILLE — Millbrook remained unbeaten as the Pioneers scored a 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18 Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Kettle Run on Thursday.
Millbrook improved to 7-0 overall, 3-0 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Berkeley Konrady 14 kills, 5 digs; Grace Behenke 12 kills; Ashley Roberts 5 kills, 7 blocks; Mikayla Doherty 13 digs, 5 aces; Giselle Norris 11 digs.
Liberty 3, Handley 1
BEALETON — Handley dropped a Class 4 Northwestern District clash 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17 against Liberty on Thursday.
The Judges dropped to 4-5 overall, 0-3 in the district.
Handley leaders: Alexa Gluszak 12 kills, 12 digs; Carter Gerometta 8 kills, 7 digs; Yoana Katrandzhiyska 20 digs, 3 aces; Izzy Manheimer 16 assists, 7 digs; Maria Brink 13 digs; Marisa Onzura 5 aces.
Cross country: Sherando boys, girls take 2nd
FRONT ROYAL — The Sherando girls’ and boys’ teams each placed second at the Skyline Quad meet on Wednesday.
In the girls’ meet, Meridian had 31 points to edge the Warriors (33), Skyline (66) and William Monroe (94). Meridian’s Grace Crum won with a 20:27.9 timing on the 3.1-mile course.
In the boys’ meet, Meridian (35) dominated with Sherando (54), William Monroe (55) and Skyline (83). William Monroe’s Evan Young won in 17:57.6.
Sherando girls’ finishers: 2. Emma Ahrens 20:51.4; 3. Eva Winston 20:52.5; 5. Cassidy Crittenden 22:29.0; 11. Grace Defibaugh 23:55.8; 12. Addy Wallin 23:56.9.
Sherando boys’ finishers: 2. Dylan McGraw 18:05.6; 4. Ben Freilich 18:34.3; 11. Brock Smith 19:16.3; 17. Julean Mendez 19:43.7; 21. Chris Walsh 20:00.2.
Football: ODAC, Landmark slate bowl series
The Landmark Conference and Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced a four-year bowl series partnership entitled the Chesapeake Challenge on Thursday.
The format of the series, which starts in 2023, will feature two games with four teams (two from each conference) playing in either the Cape Henry Bowl or the Cape Charles Bowl. Each conference will be represented by the top two teams from their respective league standings that do not qualify for the NCAA postseason.
The Chesapeake Challenge will begin in 2023 with the No. 1 seed in the ODAC hosting the second seed from the Landmark in one bowl game, while the No. 1 seed in the Landmark will host the second seed of the ODAC in the other postseason contest. Games will be played at member campuses. The same format will be used in 2025.
The Landmark and ODAC are committed to securing neutral sites for the 2024 and 2026 series. In those years, one site will host both games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.