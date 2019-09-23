FRONT ROYAL — The James Wood volleyball team cruised to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-6 rout against Skyline on Monday.
Kristyna Van Sickler had eight kills and five aces to fuel the Colonels (11-2). James Wood hosts Liberty tonight before traveling to Millbrook on Thursday for a battle for the top spot in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
James Wood leaders: Lainie Putt 6 kills; Grace Frigaard 6 aces; Hanna Plasters 13 assists; Katie Matthews 7 assists; Hailey Brewer 6 digs.
Millbrook 3, Riverside 1
WINCHESTER — Unbeaten Millbrook split the first two sets, but pulled away to a 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Riverside at Casey Gymnasium on Monday.
Skylar Johnson had 13 kills, 11 digs and eight aces to lead the Pioneers (9-0), who host James Wood for the Class 4 Northwestern District lead on Thursday.
Millbrook leaders: Jessica Cleveland 10 digs; Jordan Weir 5 kills, 3 blocks; Tori Johnson 13 kills, 9 digs.
Monday’s score: Jefferson (W.Va.) defeated Clarke County 3-0.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bahamonde earns conference honor
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College’s Nick Bahamonde, a former standout at Clarke County High School, was named Liberty League Rookie of the Week for his kicking performance on Saturday.
Bahamonde had field goals of 33 and 43 yards and made all three extra points in Ithaca’s 27-9 victory over Alfred. Bahamonde also booted four touchbacks and a successful onside kick.
For the season, Bahamonde is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts and has eight touchbacks in 15 kickoff attempts. The Bombers are 2-0.
MEN’S GOLF
Hornets place ninth in tournament
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Shenandoah University placed ninth among 11 teams after Monday’s final round at the Don Scalf Invitational hosted by North Carolina Wesleyan.
The Hornets shot a 14-over 302 on Monday and finished with a 606 total. Averett (579) won the team title by four strokes over N.C. Wesleyan.
Each SU golfer shot in the 70’s on Monday. Blake Woodie tied for 25th in the event after rounds of 73 and 77 for a 150 total. Jermey Mills (78-73—151), Josh Bianco (75-78—153), Conor Bailey (78-79—157) and Joe Gesell (84-74—158) rounded out the Hornets scoring. Methodist’s Andre Chi was medalist with a 5-under total of 139.
WOMEN’S GOLF
SU sixth after opening round
HARRISONBURG — Shenandoah University is sixth among 11 teams after Monday’s opening round of the Bridgewater College Invitational.
Playing the par-72, Mountain and Lake nines at Lakeview Golf Club, the Hornets shot 351. York (314) leads host Bridgewater by 15 strokes.
Madison Ngo is tied for 13th and paced SU with an 81. McKenzie Slattery (88), Natalie Hill (89) and Katie Davis (93) rounded out the Hornets’ scoring.
