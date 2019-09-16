WINCHESTER — Katie Costin had nine kills on 11 attempts to lead James Wood to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of North Hagertsown (Md.) in girls' volleyball action at Shirley Gymnasium on Monday.
Costin also had a team-high four blocks as the Colonels improved to 8-2 overall.
James Wood leaders: Kristyna Van Sickler 6 kills; Grace Frigaard 6 kills; Olivia Biggs 6 kills; Hanna Plasters 20 assists, 3 aces.
Handley 3, Warren County 1
FRONT ROYAL — Handley dropped the opening set, but stormed back to outlast Warren County 13-25, 25-17, 25-19, 29-27 in volleyball play on Monday.
Kate Rudolph dished out 15 assists and smacked seven aces to lead the Judges (2-5).
Handley leaders: Anna Prosser 8 kills; Kyla Tigney 6 kills.
GOLF
James Wood takes quad match
WARRENTON — Every James Wood scorer broke 40 as the Colonels won a quad match Monday at Fauquier Springs Country Club.
Jackson Lynch fired an even-par 34 on the front nine to pace the Colonels, who totaled 145 shots. Kettle Run (149), Fauquier (155) and Briar Woods (179) followed. Lynch tied with Kettle Run's Reece Massie and Nate Winebarger for medalist honors.
James Wood: Lynch 34, Evan Peterman 35, Carson Baker 37, Ethan Russell 39.
FIELD HOCKEY
SU's Hayes receives conference accolade
FOREST — Senior Taylor Hayes was named as the ODAC Player of the Week on Monday by the league office.
Hayes had a hat trick as the Hornets whipped Hood 7-0 and scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Stevenson. It was the third time in her career that Hayes has received the honor.
MEN'S GOLF
Hornets six strokes out of lead after Round 1
HARRISONBURG — Jeremy Mills fired a 1-under 71 to help Shenandoah University tie for fifth among 17 teams after Monday's at the Tom Kinder Memorial Tournament hosted by Bridgewater College.
Shenandoah shot 296 on the Mountain and Lake nines at Lakeview Golf Club and is tied with Stevenson and Maryville on a tied leaderboard. McDaniel (290) leads the field.
Mills is tied for second, two shots behing Ferrum's Hunter Shelton. SU's Josh Bianco is tied for sixth with a 72. Blake Woodie (74) and Conor Bailey (79) rounded out the Hornets' scoring.
The tournament concludes today.
