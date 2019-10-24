WINCHESTER — James Wood clinched the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season volleyball title and earned a Region 4C playoff berth with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-17 sweep over second-place Millbrook on Thursday at Shirley Gymnasium.
The Colonels (19-3) completed a perfect 14-0 district season as they captured their first district crown since 2014. Millbrook finished 18-2, 12-2 and will be the second seed in the upcoming district tournament.
James Wood pulled away in the opening set. Leading 12-9, the Colonels used an 10-1 run to take a 22-10 lead. The Pioneers won five straight points to close to within 22-15, but the Colonels closed out the set. Grace Frigaard had five kills to pace Wood, while teammate Olivia Biggs added two kills and three aces.
James Wood raced out to a 7-2 lead in the second set behind two kills from Kristyna Van Sickler and kept on extending the lead. Van Sickler had five kills in the set, while Frigaard added four kills. Tori Johnson had four kills for the Pioneers.
The Colonels worked their way to a 15-10 lead in the third set and still held that margin at 20-15 behind three kills from Van Sickler. They closed out the set on a 5-2 run from there.
James Wood leaders: Van Sickler 11 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Frigaard 11 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace; Biggs 4 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks; Hanna Plasters 20 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces; Lainie Putt 7 kills.
Millbrook leaders: Johnson 8 kills, Mikayla Ockerman 6 kills; Jordan Weir 5 blocks, Autumn Stroop, Madison Koeller 9 assists each, Jessica Cleveland 7 digs.
Sherando 3, Handley 0
WINCHESTER — Sherando clinched at least a tie for third place in the Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball standings with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 sweep of Handley at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Warriors finished 12-8 overall, 9-5 in the district. Kettle Run (8-5 district) faced Fauquier (6-7) on Thursday. Since Sherando split with Kettle Run during the regular season, a coin flip will determine which team would receive the No. 3 seed in the coming Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament.
Handley finished 6-13, 4-10. The Judges will be the No. 6 seed in the district tournament.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 9 kills; Anna Prosser 8 kills.
Thursday’s score: East Rockingham defeated Clarke County 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20 in Bull Run District volleyball play. The Eagles dropped to 8-11, 4-9.
CHEERLEADING
Clarke places second in Bull Run
ELKTON — Clarke County placed second in the Bull Run District competition at East Rockingham High School on Wednesday and earned a Region 2B spot.
The Eagles totaled 208 points and finished behind only Page County. East Rockingham, Luray and Strasburg also advanced.
Rachel Cascio and Chloe Eichenlaub earned first team All-District selections for Clarke County. Kaleigh Elrod and Angel Crider were named to the second team.
The Region 2B competition will be held Oct. 30 at East Rockingham.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hornets picked 12th in ODAC poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University was chosen 12th among 13 teams in the annual ODAC preseason poll of the conference’s coaches which was released Thursday.
The Hornets, in their third season under Adam Walsh, earned 34 points in voting that was one on a 12-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams. Shenandoah was 5-20, 1-15 ODAC last season.
Guilford, with six first-place votes and 136 points, topped the poll by five points over Randolph-Macon (four first-place votes) and Virginia Wesleyan (three first-place votes).
Shenandoah opens its season at Mary Washington on Nov. 8.
