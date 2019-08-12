WINCHESTER — Loudoun Valley took complete control and James Wood is third to lead area participants after the opening round of the 32nd annual Bryan Gunter Memorial golf tournament at Winchester County Club on Monday.
The tournament, which features eight teams, concludes today with the second round at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
The competition will be hard pressed to catch Loudoun Valley, which had all six of its players shoot 83 or better. Owen Cook's 1-under 71 led the four counting scores, which were all in the 70's, as the Vikings totaled 298 strokes.
Led by Matthew Monastero's 73, Loudoun County is second at 317.
Jackson Lynch fired an 82 and Carson Baker had an 84 to lead the Colonels, who finished with a 341 total. Led by Cody Williams' 85, Handley is fourth at 349.
Tyler McGuire's 87 paced Millbrook, which is sixth at 382. Sherando's Parker Gregg tied with Lynch for the best area score with an 82, but the Warriors (397) trail the field.
Team scores: Loudoun Valley 298, Loudoun County 317, James Wood 341, Handley 349, Jefferson (W.Va.) 358, Millbrook 382, Spring Mills (W.Va.) 392, Sherando 397.
James Wood: Jackson Lynch 82, Carson Baker 84, Ethan Russell 87, Evan Peterman 88.
Handley: Cody Williams 85, Braxton Duvall 87, Brennan Smith 88, Jack Thome 89.
Millbrook: Tyler McGuire 87, Austin Allamong 95, Nick Gressley 97, Chloe Owings 103.
Sherando: Parker Gregg 82, Ian Adams 90, Peyton Vaught 112, Calvin Bowser 113.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Hornets hire WCC pro to lead men, women
WINCHESTER — Winchester Country Club professional Jason Cole has been hired as the new men's and women's tennis coach at Shenandoah University it was announced Monday by Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Bridget Lyons.
Cole, a former standout player at Ferris State, has been the Winchester Country Club pro for the past 18 months. He inherits programs that have mustered three combined winning seasons over the past decade. The SU men were 4-11 (2-9 ODAC) and the women were 5-10 (3-9 ODAC) last spring.
"Having observed the two teams over the past two years through my position at WCC, I believe I have a good handle on the level of talent it takes to win in the ODAC," Cole said in a university news release.
Cole, who played two years professionally after college, has served an assistant professional, head professional or director of tennis at country clubs in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Michigan following a two-year stint as an assistant men's coach at the University of Virginia.
"We have taken a significant step forward with Jason coming on board as our new tennis coach," Lyons said in the release. "He very much impressed the search committee with this enthusiasm and his vision for the future of our tennis programs. He has a great plan to improve the competitive level of our two programs and become a contender for ODAC titles."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.