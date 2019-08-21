FRONT ROYAL — Carson Baker fired a 3-over round of 39 to lead James Wood to a 24-stroke win over Millbrook in a Class 4 Northwestern District golf matchup on Wednesday.
The Colonels had the top three scores on the afternoon as they won the nine-hole match 169-193 against the Pioneers on the par-36 front nine at the Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club.
James Wood (169): Baker 39, Ethan Russell 41, Jackson Lynch 42, Luke Davis 47.
Millbrook (193): Tyler McGuire 43, Nick Gressley 45, Austin Allamong 50, Will Croyle 55.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Hornets tabbed eighth in preseason poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University is ranked eighth among the 13 teams in the ODAC preseason poll of coaches, which was released by the conference on Wednesday.
The Hornets (10-16 overall, 4-8 ODAC last season) received 52 points in the voting, was done on a 12-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams.
Perennial league power Washington & Lee is the favorite with eight first-place votes and 139 points. Randolph-Macon was second with four first-place votes and 135 points while Bridgewater rounded out the Top 3 by grabbing the remaining first-place vote and tallying 116 points.
Virginia Wesleyan (109), Roanoke College (103), Guilford (89), Lynchburg (85), SU, Eastern Mennonite (48), Emory & Henry (46), Randolph College (44), Ferrum (30) and Hollins University (18) rounded out the poll.
The Hornets, under new coach Kent Clayberg, open their season Aug. 31 with a home tri-match versus Trinity and the Notre Dame (Md).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SU announces schedule for coming season
WINCHESTER — New Shenandoah coach Courtney Moyer announced her 2020 schedule earlier this week.
The Hornets (19-23 overall, 7-13 ODAC last season) have 18 home games in nine doubleheaders.
After opening the year at the Spirit Invitational at Salem (N.C.) College (Feb. 15-16), SU opens its home slate at Henkel-Harris Field on Feb. 22 against Misericordia.
Alvernia (Feb. 23), Gettysburg (March 3) and Mary Washington (March 12) round out the non-conference home slate. SU hosts Bridgewater (March 18), Randolph (March 24), Roanoke (March 28), Randolph-Macon (April 10) and Virginia Wesleyan April 18, Senior Day) in ODAC play.
SU plays at Southern Virginia (Feb. 29) and the Virginia Beach Blast Tournament (March 6-7) before ODAC play at Emory & Henry (March 21), Guilford (March 22), Eastern Mennonite (April 1), Ferrum (April 4) and Lynchburg (April 5).
