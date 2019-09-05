STEPHENS CITY — James Wood knocked off Sherando 25-20, 29-27, 25-18 as a pair of unbeatens met Thursday in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball action.
Kristyna Van Sickler had four aces and Olivia Biggs added five kills for the Colonels (3-0, 2-0 district) in the first set. Madelyn See had three kills for the Warriors (3-1, 1-1).
The Colonels rallied from 24-21 down in the second set. Biggs and Katherine Costin had four kills each and Costin had a block on set point. The Warriors’ Grace Grzelakowski had three kills in the set.
The Colonels opened up a 19-15 lead in the third set and closed it out on a 6-3 run. Biggs finished with 12 kills, while Laine Putt added nine. Hanna Plasters had 27 assists, while Rebecca Lever added six digs.
Saige Garver had five kills and four aces for the Warriors. See added four aces and three kills and Sabrina Armanca recorded three kills and three blocks.
Millbrook 3, Heritage 2
LEESBURG — Millbrook rallied from a 2-1 deficit to remain unbeaten with a 14-25, 30-28, 22-25, 25-12, 15-6 victory against Heritage on Thursday.
Tori Johnson pounded 27 kills and added 10 digs for the Pioneers (3-0).
Millbrook leaders: Jordan Weir 11 kills, 7 blocks; Jessica Cleveland 18 digs; Madison Koeller 24 assists; Autumn Stroop 18 assists, 11 digs.
Riverside 3, Handley 0
WINCHESTER — Riverside dropped Handley to 0-3 on the season with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-14 victory at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Thursday.
Emilie Pifer had eight kills and eight digs to lead the Judges.
Clarke County 3, Berkeley Springs 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County improved to 2-0 by beating Berkeley Springs (W.Va.) 25-9, 25-18, 25-20 on Wednesday.
Clarke County leaders: Abigail Peace 10 kills; Elizabeth Wallace 5 blocks; Jessica Fikac 8 digs; Alyssa Hoggatt 27 assists; Hannah Trenary 6 aces.
GOLF
Colonels prevail in tri-match
FRONT ROYAL — Each of James Wood's scorers broke 45 as the Colonels topped Fauquier and Clarke County on the par-36 White nine at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on Thursday.
Carson Baker tied for medalist honors with Fauquier's Bryce Leazer with a 39 as the Colonels (167) topped the Falcons (174) and Clarke County (209).
James Wood: Baker 39; Jackson Lynch 41; Ethan Russell 43; Luke Davis and Drew Johnson 44.
Clarke County: Keith Dalton 43; Ian Clapp 52; Jackson Franklin 52; Paul Gennaro 59.
Warriors split in tri-match
FRONT ROYAL — Sherando split a tri-match on Thursday against George Mason and Warren County at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Parker Gregg shot a 39 to earn medalist honors for the Warriors (187), who defeated Warren County (217) and fell against George Mason (183).
Sherando: Gregg 39; Ian Adams 47; Landon Rohani 48; Calvin Bowser 53.
Pioneers split tri-match
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Millbrook split a tri-match at Locust Hill Golf Club on par-36 back nine on Thursday.
The Pioneers totaled 199 strokes and topped Washington (209), but fell to Woodgrove (185).
Millbrook: Tyler McGuire 46, Patrick Ellis 49, Nick Gressley 52, Will Croyle 52.
