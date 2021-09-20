FRONT ROYAL — James Wood High School’s Caden Ganczak and Braeden Crawford each were part of a three-way tie for medalist honors as the Colonels swept a Class 4 Northwestern District golf tri-match on Monday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
James Wood totaled 160 strokes to knock off Fauquier (170) and Liberty (204). Ganczak, Crawford and Fauquier’s Corey Burke each shot 3-over 39 on the Blue Nine.
Other James Wood scorers: Brayden Rockwell 40; tie, Luke Davis and Drake Reese 42.
Football: Millbrook adds game during bye
Millbrook High School has added an opponent to its football schedule after having this past Friday’s clash against Potomac Falls canceled.
The Pioneers, who previously had a bye date on Nov. 5, will now travel to Eastern View on that date for a 7 p.m. game. Eastern View, which also had a bye on Nov. 5, had its Sept. 17 contest against Brooke Point canceled.
The Pioneers (0-3) will play at Sherando (1-3) on Friday.
Volleyball: Hedgesville 3, Millbrook 0
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Millbrook High School suffered its first loss of the season, falling 25-22, 25-17, 25-12 against Hedgesville on Monday.
The Pioneers dropped to 8-1 overall.
Millbrook leaders: Madelyn White 10 kills, 10 digs; Madison Koeller 18 assists; Autumn Stroop 8 digs.
Men’s golf: Shenandoah ties for fourth
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Shenandoah University tied for fourth at the Don Scalf Memorial hosted by North Carolina Wesleyan, which concluded on Monday.
The Hornets carded a 320 on Monday and finished with a 627 total over the two-day event. They tied with the N.C. Wesleyan “B” team. The Methodist “B” team dominated, finishing with an 8-under 568 total. The N.C. Wesleyan “A” team was second at 604.
Trevor Berg led SU with a five-over-par 77 to finish with a 156 total and in a tie for 12th place. Logan Archibald’s 75 on Monday was SU’s best round in the event. Archibald (162) finished tied for 16th. Methodist’s Logan Thompson was medalist with a 4-under total of 140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.