WINCHESTER — James Wood High School’s Andrew Waters signed a national letter-of-intent to play football at Concord University in a ceremony at the high school on Monday afternoon.
Waters chose the West Virginia school over Westminster College, St. Vincent College and Shenandoah University. He verbally committed in March.
“It was basically just the environment down there, the people I could connect with — coaches, players, students, etc.,” Waters said of why he chose Concord. “It felt a lot more like home.”
Waters was a two-way starter for the Colonels in their abbreviated two-game season this spring. He played both on the offensive and defensive lines. On defense, he had four tackles (three for losses including a sack) as James Wood beat Sherando and Millbrook.
Waters, who bench presses more than 300 pounds and dead lifts more than 500, expects to play linebacker at Concord.
The Mountain Lions were 1-10 in their last full season in the Mountain East Conference in 2019. This past spring they were 1-0 before their season was shut down by COVID-19.
Since the 2019 season, Concord has hired a new head coach, one with a history of success in West Virginia. In December of 2019, the Mountain Lions hired Dave Walker, who built a powerhouse at Martinsburg High School. Walker won 248 games and eight state championships at Martinsburg. Prior to taking the Concord post, Walker had a 56-game winning streak at Martinsburg.
Waters, also a member of the Colonels outstanding baseball team, will major in criminal justice at Concord.
Sherando defends girls’ tennis crown
STEPHENS CITY — Unbeaten Sherando defended its Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ tennis title with a 5-1 victory over Handley on Tuesday.
The Warriors (11-0) will host the Dulles District runner-up on Tuesday in the Region 4C semifinals, while the Judges will travel to the Dulles District champs. Sherando defeated Handley for the third time this season.
Singles winners: Sherando: No. 1 Emily Loy 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; No. 2. Addy Gannon 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Lea Blevins 6-4, 6-1; No. 4. Morgan Sutphin 6-7 (5-7), 6-0, 6-2; No. 6 Emmy Woolever 6-2, 6-0. Handley: Page Brubaker 6-4, 6-1.
Millbrook tops Handley in boys’ soccer
WINCHESTER — Brandon Riley scored off an assist from Sean Mennard in the second half as Millbrook topped Handley 1-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ soccer action on Tuesday.
Nick Cattlett earned his fourth shutout as the Pioneers improved to 7-2.
Unbeaten James Wood girls tie Kettle Run
WINCHESTER — Unbeaten James Wood faced its first tight game of the season and finished with 2-2 tie against Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District soccer action on Monday.
The Colonels (8-0-1) led 2-0 early in the contest before the Cougars scored late in the first half. Neither team scored in the second half.
James Wood leaders: Olivia Walker goal; Katelyn Mounts goal; Abigail Ensogna assist; Sadie Kerns 4 saves.
SU’s Mundle selected for NCAA forum
WINCHESTER — Rising Shenandoah University senior Diandra Mundle has been selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Career in Sports Forum.
Mundle, a member of the SU women’s basketball team, is one 400 student-athletes from around the country that have been selected by the NCAA to participate in the virtual three-day forum May 26-28. The three-day forum prepares junior and senior student-athletes for a career after graduation.
Mundle is a secondary education major with a coaching minor and a three-year member of the women’s basketball team.
SU track athletes receive accolades
NEW ORLEANS — Shenandoah University had four athletes named All-Region by the U.S. Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association in selections announced recently.
William Crowder, John Kindig, and Miles Moore were named from the men’s team and Emily Miller from the women’s.
Crowder, a former James Wood High School standout, and Moore earned the honor in the 100 meters. Kindig received it in the hammer throw and Miller earned honors in the steeplechase.
