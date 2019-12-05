Outside hitters Tori Johnson of Millbrook and Kristyna Van Sickler of James Wood were each named to the Virginia High School League Class 4 all-state second team for volleyball in selections that were released on Friday.
A senior, Johnson led the area with 365 kills and also had 204 digs, 40 aces and 24 blocks. She was selected as the Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year and picked to the All-Region 4C first team.
A junior, Van Sickler had 276 kills, 140 digs and 55 aces this season. She was a first team all-district and all-region selection.
Loudoun County senior middle hitter Olivia Mallow was selected as the Class 4 Player of the Year and head coach John Senchak was named Coach of the Year after leading the Raiders to its eighth consecutive state championship and VHSL record 12th overall title in the past 13 years. Loudoun County beat Grafton 3-0 in the Class 4 finals.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Millbrook 77, Warren County 46
FRONT ROYAL — Millbrook bounced back from a loss at Stone Bridge to square its record at 1-1 with a romp against Warren County on Thursday.
Millbrook leaders: Julien Hagerman 21 points, 5 rebounds; Tyson Stewart 15 points; Tarelle Hayden 13 points; Jordan Jackson 9 points.
SVCA 65, Md. School for the Deaf 60
FREDERICK, Md. — Anthony Berks had 25 points to lead Shenandoah Valley Christian Athletics to a win over the Maryland School for the Deaf on Wednesday.
SVCA leaders: Sanford Silver 15 points, Ty Smith 14 points.
Skyline 60, Sherando 57
FRONT ROYAL — Skyline built up a 50-40 lead after three quarters and went on to to defeat Sherando on Wednesday to drop the Warriors to 0-2.
Leaders — Sherando: Cole Armel 18 points; Keli Lawson 11 points; Adrian Myers 11 points; Amari Williams 9 points. Skyline: Mason Schmitz 22 points; Marion Haley 13 points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Millbrook 67, Warren County 11
FRONT ROYAL — Avery O'Roke pumped in 27 points as Millbrook opened its season with a romp over Warren County on Thursday.
The Pioneers led 39-7 at the half.
Leaders — Millbrook: Ali Hauck 12 points, Cianna Harrison 10 points, Vanessa Cooper 8 points; Warren County: Jamie Kelly 5.
James Wood 53, Clarke County 25
BERRYVILLE — Makayla Firebaugh had nine points as James Wood opened the game with an 11-0 run in a triumph over Clarke County on Thursday.
The Colonels (1-0) led 19-8 after one quarter, 28-13 at the half and 43-21 after three quarters. Firebaugh left the game late in the first half with an injury. She started the second half, but played only 40 seconds and did not return. Clarke County dropped to 1-1.
Leaders — James Wood: Firebaugh 14 points; Brenna Prunty 11 points; Brooklyn Crate 9 points; Clarke County: Raegan Owens 8 points.
Handley 47, Kettle Run 39
WINCHESTER — Randolph Martin won his debut as Handley's coach as the Judges defeated Kettle Run in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Wednesday.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 13 points; Jadyn Washington 10 points; Ameerah Evans 10 points; Tierney Finley 9 points.
