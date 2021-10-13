SALEM — Kelsey Jones became the all-time scoring leader in Shenandoah University history by netting a goal in the final period of the Hornets' 3-1 ODAC victory over Roanoke College on Wednesday.
Jones' unassisted tally gave her 136 career points, two more than former teammate Taylor Hayes. She also moved within two goals of Hayes' SU mark of 47 career goals.
The Hornets (11-1, 4-0 ODAC) scored just 36 seconds into the match on Mairead Mckibbin's unassisted goal. McKibbin assisthalf. ed on Cassidy Morrison's goal with less than three minutes left before the half.
Katherine Martin scored for the Maroons (5-7, 0-3) to make it 2-1 at the half.
SU keeper Katie Garman made nine saves in earning the victory.
Women's soccer: SU 5, Eastern Mennonite 0
HARRISONBURG — Five different players scored for Shenandoah University as the Hornets (9-5-1, 5-0-1) remained unbeaten in ODAC play with a romp against Eastern Mennonite (3-7-1, 1-4-1).
Abbie Marquette, Chandler Gallant and Madison Hieber scored within the first 13:15 as SU took control early. Kaitlynn Davie and Elizabeth McGee added second-half goals.
Saige Musser assisted on three goals. McGee and Hieber each had one assist. The Hornets allowed just two shots and neither were on goal.
