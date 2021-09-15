FREDERICKSBURG — Kelsey Jones’ fourth-period goal, her second of the afternoon, proved to be the difference as the Shenandoah University field hockey team topped Mary Washington 5-4 on Wednesday.
Jones’ goal, her seventh of the season, gave the Hornets a 5-3 lead at the 56:30 mark. Mary Washington’s Paige Stewart would score about two minutes later, but SU held on from there.
Shenandoah (4-1) trailed 3-2 at the half, but went ahead on third-period goals by Farren Winter and Lauren Tyre. Jones and Mairead McKibbin scored in the first period for the Hornets. SU keeper Katie Garman had 13 saves.
Maggie Ellis had two goals for the Eagles (1-3).
Golf: Kettle Run 158, Millbrook 169WINCHESTER — Millbrook’s William Croyle shot an even-par 36 to lead all golfers but the Pioneers lost to Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Wednesday at the Winchester Country Club.
Croyle won by one stroke over Kettle Run’s Ben Gray (37).
Other Millbrook scorers: Nick Gressley 43; Jack Hersey, Richie Pell, Jack Muldowney 45 each in a three-way tie for third on the team.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Liberty 0BEALETON — Millbrook remained unbeaten on the season with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-11 sweep of Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Pioneers improved to 7-0 overall, 3-0 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Ashley Roberts 4 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Madelyn White 12 kills, 7 digs; Madison Koeller 31 assists, 7 kills.
Kettle Run 3, Handley 0NOKESVILLE — Handley suffered its second consecutive Class 4 Northwestern District loss with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 loss at Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Judges fell to 3-5 overall, 0-2 in the district.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 15 digs, 10 assists, 6 kills; Tess McAllister 4 kills.
Williamsport (Md.) 3, James Wood 1WINCHESTER — Williamsport (Md.) captured the last two sets to pull out a 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20 win against James Wood on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Colonels (4-3) rallied at Independence for a 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 triumph.
Leaders vs. Williamsport: Katey Matthews 15 assists, 6 kills, 10 digs; Lexi Taylor 12 kills, 5 blocks, 4 aces; Carsyn Vincent 25 digs; Melia Burch 3 aces, 11 digs; Caitlyn Shutts 16 digs; Izzy Turner 6 kills.
Leaders vs. Independence: Taylor 8 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces; Paige Ahakuelo 8 kills, Addie Pitcock 6 kills; Matthews 17 assists, 3 aces, 6 digs; Vincent 16 digs.
Men’s golf: SU places 10th in tourneyHARRISONBURG — Shenandoah University finished 10th among 16 teams at the Kinder-Williams Invitational on Tuesday.
The Hornets fired a 302 and finished with a two-day total of 611. McDaniel College finished a 2-under 574 to win the team title over Lynchburg by four shots.
SU sophomore Trevor Berg had rounds of 75 and 71 and tied for 12th at 2-over 146. McDaniel’s Ryan McGary finished at 9-under 135 to win the individual title by four shots over Lynchburg’s Eddie Coffren and Southern Virginia’s Nathan Presslar.
Marlins rally in ninth to beat NationalsWASHINGTON — Jesus Sanchez’s second two-run homer of the day capped a four-run ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins rallied past the Washington Nationals 8-6 on Wednesday.
After an RBI single by Miguel Rojas and fielder’s-choice groundout by Bryan De La Cruz tied the score, Sanchez hit the first pitch he saw from Kyle Finnegan (5-7) to left center for his 12th homer of the season.
Sanchez also hit a two-run homer in the sixth for Miami’s first runs. De La Cruz homered in the eighth for the Marlins, who took two of three from Washington.
Paul Campbell (2-3), the seventh Miami pitcher, worked the eighth and Dylan Floro pitched a perfect ninth — the only 1-2-3 inning for Marlins pitchers in the game — for his 12th save.
Alcides Escobar had four hits and Josh Bell had three hits including a homer for Washington, which stranded 14 baserunners.
Meyer says ‘no chance’ he’ll go to USCJACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says “there’s no chance” he takes the open job at Southern California.
“I’m here and committed to try to build an organization,” Meyer added Wednesday.
Meyer’s name was immediately linked to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday. Meyer has found success at every college stop, building winners at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won two national championships with the Gators (2006, 2008) and another with the Buckeyes (2014).
He stepped down after the 2018 season and spent two years working as a college football analyst at Fox Sports. Jaguars owner Shad Khan convinced him to return to the sidelines in an effort to deliver a consistent contender in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars (0-1) lost their season opener 37-21 at Houston, a debacle of a debut that included 10 penalties, six dropped passes and three turnovers.
