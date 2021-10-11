Handley has the best rating among local teams in Region 4C as the Virginia High School League released its football power rankings for the first time this fall on Monday.
The Judges (6-0) are ranked fourth in the 16-team region with 25.00 points. Handley trails Heritage (7-0, 29.43), Kettle Run (6-1, 25.86) and Tuscarora (6-1, 25.57).
James Wood (4-2, 24.17) rates sixth. Sherando (4-3, 20.29) is ninth and Millbrook (0-6, 14.83) in 15th.
The top four finishers in both the Class 4 Northwestern District and the Dulles District regular-season standings will advance to the Region 4C playoffs. In the case of ties, the power points could play a part in the tiebreaking procedure.
Clarke County (6-0) is rated the No. 2 among 10 teams in Region 2B. The Eagles (21.44) trail only Luray (4-0, 22.50). Central (4-1, 20.4) is third. Regional qualifiers and pairings will be determined by the power points.
Volleyball: Central 3, Clarke County 1
WOODSTOCK — Central outlasted Clarke County 25-18, 21-25, 27-25 and 25-22 in Bull Run District action on Monday.
The Lady Eagles dropped to 9-7 overall, 6-6 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 15 kills; Abby Peace 9 kills; Keira Rohrbach 7 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 20 digs.
Field hockey: SU’s Jones takes honor
FOREST — Shenandoah University senior midfielder Kelsey Jones was named ODAC Player of the Week in selections announced Monday by the league office.
Jones had six goals and two assists last week in helping SU extend its winning streak to 10 games with a pair of victories. She had three goals in an 11-0 win over Eastern Mennonite and added another hat trick and two assists in a 9-0 rout of Virginia Wesleyan.
Jones leads the ODAC in goals (15) and points (36). She is now tied for SU’s career record in points (134) with Taylor Hayes. She holds the program mark for assists (46) and has 44 career goals, three away from Hayes’ school mark.
Women’s soccer: SU’s McGee gets award
FOREST — Shenandoah University sophomore Elizabeth McGee was named ODAC Player of the Week in selections announced Monday by the league office.
McGee had three goals and one assist as the Hornets went 3-0. She had two goals and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Randolph-Macon. After sitting out a 4-0 win over Sweet Briar, McGee scored in a 5-0 win at Randolph.
For the season, McGee leads SU and is fifth in the ODAC with six goals.
