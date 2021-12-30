NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. — Gabby Krystofiak hit two free throws with one second left to break a tie and lift the Shenandoah University women’s basketball team to a 67-65 win at Westminster College on Thursday.
The Titans (3-5) led 16-15 after one quarter, SU (6-3) led 29-28 at the half, and Westminster regained the lead 52-50 after three quarters. A three-point play by the Titans tied the game at 65 with 43 seconds left. Krystofiak was open on Shenandoah’s final possession at the wing and fouled on the way to the basket.
The Hornets were led by Terese Greene (13 points, eight rebounds), Sarah Sondrol (12 points, seven rebounds, three assists), Ragan Johnson (12 points, five rebounds, three assists). Olivia Weinel (11 points, two assists) and Krystofiak (six points, five rebounds, three assists).
SU made 28 of 57 field goals and 10 of 14 free throws and had a 44-29 rebounding edge. Westminster made 24 of 63 field goal attempts.
Girls’ Basketball: James Wood 63, Freedom 27
WINCHESTER — James Wood won the third James Wood Holiday Tournament by beating Freedom (South Riding) on Thursday.
The Colonels (3-5), who won their third straight game, led 38-16 at halftime.
James Wood leaders vs. Freedom: Brynna Nesselrodt 19 points, 9 rebounds; Aleeya Silver 15 points on five 3-pointers, 6 steals; Gabby Valentinetti 13 points, 4 steals; Emma Bursey 8 points.
Boys' Basketball: Sherando 36, Central 26
PENN LAIRD — Sherando defeated Central in the consolation game of the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic on Thursday at Spotswood High School.
The Warriors are 5-5.
Sherando leaders: Cody Crittenden, Lazare Adingono 8 points each.
Jefferson 62, Millbrook 56
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Millbrook fell to Jefferson (W.Va.) on the final day of the Skip Fowler Memorial Mixer at Martinsburg High School.
The Pioneers (6-5) trailed 34-26 at halftime.
Millbrook leaders: Javell Holmes 14 points; Tyler Seminaro 13 points; Detric Brown, Ryan Liero 9 points each; William Croyle 8 points.
Harrisonburg 75, James Wood 63
WINCHESTER — Harrisonburg outscored James Wood 54-31 in the second half to win in non-district action on Thursday.
Cole Stowers had 19 points for the Colonels (1-7), who led 32-21 at the half.
Wrestling: Sherando’s Lucchiani fourth in Trojan Wars
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Freshman Anthony Lucchiani placed fourth at 120 pounds to lead the way for Sherando on Wednesday at the final day of competition for the Trojan Wars tournament at Chambersburg High School.
Warriors junior Keagan Judd placed sixth at 145.
Out of 49 scoring teams, Sherando placed 23rd with 78.5 points. Boiling Springs was first with 134 points and West Perry was second with 130.
Men's Basketball: Southern Virginia 82, SU 70
NEWPORT NEWS — Shenandoah University dropped the second of its two games in the CNU Captains Shootout, falling to Southern Virginia on Thursday at Christopher Newport University in its final non-conference game of the season.
The Knights (6-5) jumped out to a 43-25 halftime lead in sending SU to its fourth straight loss, hitting 12 if of its 14 3-pointers in those 20 minutes (they made 14 of 28 overall). The Hornets (2-9) went on a 10-0 run to start the second half to close within 43-35 with 14:43 left in the game. SU trailed by eight with 11:57 left (49-41) and with 6:34 left (62-54), but that was as close as the Hornets got.
SU was led by Jaylen Williams (21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals), Mekhi Mims (16 points, 10 rebounds, four steals), Davion Roberts (10 points, four assists) and Anthony Cowan (10 points). Williams will be named to the All-Tournament team on Friday.
Southern Virginia made 27 of 50 shots overall while SU made 25 of 71 (4 of 17 3's).
