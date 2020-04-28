Skyler Layton will be Clarke County's new varsity volleyball coach after previously serving as the JV head coach in move that was approved at Monday's Clarke County School Board meeting.
The 24-year-old Layton — a sixth-grade math teacher at Johnson-Williams Middle School and a Shenandoah University graduate — replaces Barbara McCauley, who coached the Eagles for two years. McCauley — who resigned during the winter — went 19-27 overall and 8-16 in Bull Run District play during her tenure.
Layton led the Eagles' JV team to a 21-19 record in her two seasons as head coach, including 12-8 last fall. Layton has also coached Johnson-Williams seventh-grade team for three seasons, leading the Cougars to the NVJL championship her second year.
Layton — who competed on the track team at SU — graduated from Everett Area High School in Pennsylvania and won a conference championship in volleyball her senior year.
"She's coached all our kids in middle school and high school," Clarke County director of athletics Casey Childs said. "She'll do a great job. She's young, she's enthusiastic. She's all about out-of-season conditioning and lifting. Coach McCauley loved what she was doing at the middle school and JV level the past few years.
"I think it's a great hire for us and our volleyball program. I think her enthusiasm will carry on through the program."
Hornets announce cross country schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University coach Andy Marrocco recently announced his fall schedule, highlighted by the 12th annual Hornet Harrier on Sept. 26 at the Kernstown Battlefield course.
Marrocco, heading into his 15th season, has four additional regular season meets on the men's and women's schedule.
After opening the year on Sept. 1 with the ODAC Preview at Bridgewater, the Hornets make the first of two trips to Salisbury University for the Sea Gull Opener (Sept. 5). After the Hornet Harrier, SU returns to Salisbury for the Don Cathcart Invitational (Oct. 3).
The final regular-season meet is at Christopher Newport (Oct. 17). The ODAC Championships are set for Oct. 31 at Bridgewater. The NCAA South/Southeast Regional is Nov. 14 in Indianapolis.
"We had outstanding seasons last fall, especially on the women's side," Marrocco said in a news release. "We improved each week and had our best performances at the ODAC Championships and then the regionals.
"I look forward to building upon that progress when we are able to return to campus. I know our student-athletes are doing everything possible to be prepared for that day."
