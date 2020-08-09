WINCHESTER — James Lichliter scored his first win of the season in Saturday night’s 25-lap Limited Late Model headliner at Winchester Speedway.
Lichliter, who pocketed $1,000, became the fifth different driver to score a win in the class’ six races this season.
Two-time feature winner Wesley Bonebrake took the lead at the drop of the green and led the first 18 laps before Lichliter got ahead. Lichlliter held off several advances down the stretch from eventual runner-up Scott Palmer. Donnie Farlling, Andy Anderson and Jonathan DeHaven completed the Top 5. Bonebrake finished 16th among 23 starters. Heat victories went to Lichliter, Bonebrake and Farlling.
Allen Brannon also collected his first Winchester feature win by capturing the 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model main, featuring 17 starters. Allen Brannon grabbed the lead from his son Devin Brannon, the defending track champion, on Lap 9 and held it the rest of the race. Devin Brannon finished second and was followed by Steve Lowery, Tanner Kerr and Glen Elliott. Allen Brannon and Devin Brannon each secured a heat win.
Mike Franklin rolled to his fourth win of the season in the 25-lap E-Mod event, which featured 15 starters. Franklin drove past Cody Williams on the ninth lap and led from there. Rick Hulson, Jimmy Jesmer Jr., Williams and Justin Cullum rounded out the Top 5.
Chris Sumption led from start to finish to grab his fourth win of the season in the 20-lap Pure Stock championship event, which had 24 starters. Defending track champion Jeremy Tinsman took second with Kory Sites, Jerry Jenkins Jr. and Craig Parrill filling the Top 5. Heats wins went to Ethan Ours, Sumption and Sites.
Cody Sumption garnered his fifth win of the season in the 15-lap Enduro Stock main, which featured 15 starters. Cody Breeden, Hilton Pickeral, Nathaniel Younker and Dylan Rutherford followed Sumption. Pickeral and Sumption scored heat victories.
Thompson fires Shockers into semifinals
NEW MARKET — Needing to close out their best-of-three Rockingham County Baseball League quarterfinal series against Elkton, the New Market Shockers knew who to turn to — Darrell Thompson.
The former Sherando and Shenandoah University standout tossed four scoreless innings of relief in the rain-delayed Game 3 as New Market closed out the series with a 6-3 victory on Friday.
Thompson, who struck out 19 in eight innings in a no-decision in Game 1 against Elkton, was better than that pace on Friday. Entering the contest wwith a 5-3 lead and a runner on base in the top of the sixth, Thompson would strike out 10 and did not walk a batter. He allowed just two hits as he completed a dominant season against Elkton. In 18 innings against the Blue Sox, Thompson struck out 39 batters.
New Market tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Ty Bennett singled and was replaced by pinch-runner Ethan Laird, who scored after a groundout, a single by Frankie Ritter and a wild pitch.
Bennett, Ritter, Nick Goode and Matt House each finished with two hits as the Shockers amassed 12 hits in the contest. Jack Marshall had two of Elton’s five hits.
The Shockers, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, advanced to the best-of-five semifinals against Grottoes, which won its quarterfinal series 2-1 over Montezuma. New Market defeated the Cardinals in all three of their regular-season meetings against the Cardinals. Game 1 was Sunday evening at Rebel Field. Game 2 is schedule for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Shifflet Field and Game 3 is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rebel Field.
Generals suffer loss to Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG — The Blue Ridge Generals 18U team dropped to 8-8-1 on the season with a 3-0 loss in seven innings against the Martinsburg Hornets on Saturday.
The contest was scoreless through five innings until Martinsburg’s Trey Sine belted a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth. Sine later scored on a wild pitch.
Martinsburg’s Trevor Sharpe fired a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Sean Garvin and Zac Rose each had a hit for the Generals. Starter Matt Williams tossed two hitless innings for Blue Ridge.
