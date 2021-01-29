UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Winchester native Alex Limoges made a milestone goal a memorable one.
The Penn State senior scored his 50th career goal in overtime as the Nittany Lions knocked off Notre Dame 2-1 in Big Ten hockey action at Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday.
Limoges became just the fifth player in program history to reach the 50-goal milestone. He is now tied for fourth on the school’s career goal list. He also moved to third with his 119th career point and he is tied for second with his eighth game-winning tally.
Penn State trailed Notre Dame (7-9-1 overall) 1-0 until Clayton Phillips scored to tie it at the 13:50 mark.
The score stayed that way until midway through the overtime when Phillips slid a pass through the slot to Limoges who smacked a backhanded shot under the blocker of Notre Dame goalie Dylan St. Cyr.
For the season, Limoges is tied for the Penn State scoring lead with 16 points, netting nine goals with seven assists.
Penn State, which started the season 0-5, moved above .500 for the first time this season at 9-8. The Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish met again Friday night.
Beard soars to high jump win in Houston
HOUSTON — Handley graduate and Cincinnati sophomore Taylor Beard recorded a mark of 1.83 meters (6 feet) to win the women’s high jump on Friday at the H-Town SpeedCity Series meet at Yeoman Fieldhouse.
Beard beat a field of 12 people. She had not cleared 6-0 in the high jump in competition since she was at Handley, where she won seven state high jump titles (four indoor) and broke the state high jump record set in 1976 with a mark of 6-0.5.
Friday was Beard’s second win in two indoor meets this season. She cleared 1.79 meters (5-10.50) to capture the McCravy-Green Invitational in Lexington, Ky., on Jan. 15.
Handley boys' basketball improves to 5-0
WINCHESTER — The Handley boys' basketball team broke a 41-41 tie by outscoring Liberty 29-8 over the last nine minutes and 17 seconds to win 70-49 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday.
The Judges (5-0) were tied 12-12 after one quarter, led 28-24 at the half, and 47-41 after three quarters.
For full coverage of the game, see Monday's edition of The Winchester Star.
Handley leaders: Demitri Gardner 21 points; Chaz Lattimore 17 points; Isaac Menefee 9 points.
Clarke boys' basketball loses third straight
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County boys' basketball team fell to Rappahannock County for its third straight defeat on Friday night in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles (3-4) led 11-10 after one quarter, 30-25 at the half and 42-41 after three quarters, but the Panthers outscored the Eagles 23-17 in the fourth quarter to win.
Clarke County leaders: Matthew Sipe 27 points; Ellis Nei 10 points; Luke Lyman 9 points.
Eagles boys’ sweep swimming tri-meet
STRASBURG — Clarke County’s boys’ swimming team rolled to a pair of Bull Run District victories on Thursday, knocking off Stonewall Jackson 60-30 and Madison County 58-28 at Signal Knob Recreation Center.
The Eagles girls’ team dropped a pair, falling 36-20 to Stonewall Jackson and 36-19 to Madison County.
Clarke County boys’ winners: Liam Whalen (25.56 in the 50-yard freestyle and 5:56.81 in the 500 free); Cooper Lowell (2:05.16 in the 200 free); Patrick Whalen (2:34.41 in the 200 individual medley); 200 free relay (Lowell, Colin Moran, P. Whalen, L. Whalen) 1:51.59; 400 free relay (L. Whalen, P. Whalen, Moran, Lowell) 4:01.54.
Clarke County girls’ winners: Kayla Sprincis (2:03.62 in 200 free and 5:31.22 in the 500 free); Leah Kreeb (30.60 in the 50 free, 1:07.94 in the 100 free).
