STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Winchester's Alex Limoges is off to a solid start for the Penn State men's hockey team this season.
Limoges, who led the nation in scoring with 50 points last season, has a goal and three assists for the Nittany Lions (3-1), who are ranked ninth and 12th in major polls.
Heading into Friday's clash with Robert Morris, Penn State had outscored its opponents 20-10.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Johnson making impact for Herd
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Former Millbrook High School football standout Nazeeh Johnson is having a big impact in his senior season with the Marshall football team.
Johnson, a redshirt junior safety, is currently third on the Thundering Herd with 48 tackles. He had also broken up three passes. He now has 136 tackles for his career.
Marshall (4-3) faces Western Kentucky today.
VOLLEYBALL
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 1
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County dropped a 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21 Bull Run District clash against East Rockingham on Thursday.
The Eagles fell to 8-11 overall and 4-9 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Hannah Trenary 5 aces; Alyssa Hoggatt 18 assists; Bella Stem 10 kills, Elizabeth Wallace 16 blocks; Riley Marasco 7 digs.
