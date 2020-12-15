ROSEMONT, Ill. — Penn State senior captain and Winchester native Alex Limoges was named the Big Ten's Second Star of the Week as announced by the league office on Tuesday following his performances in a weekend hockey sweep against No. 20 Arizona State.
It marked the second time in his career Limoges has garnered weekly accolades and the first time since earning Second Star of the Week on Nov. 13, 2018.
Limoges registered a league-best three goals in two games which tied for the national lead for the week while adding one assist for a Big Ten-best four points. Limoges now has three consecutive multi-point games and has 31 for his career.
He had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win on Friday. He notched two goals in Saturday's 5-4 overtime triumph.
He leads the Nittany Lions (3-5) with nine points and is tied for ninth nationally and fifth in the Big Ten. His five goals are tied for eighth in the nation and third in the Big Ten.
Over the weekend Limoges also passed Michigan State's Mitchell Lewandowski for the career goal lead among active Big Ten players with 46. He also moved to sixth on the Penn State all-time goal scoring list.
Penn State will enjoy nearly a month off for the holidays before returning to action sometime in January. The Big Ten Conference has not yet announced the second half of the 2020-21 men's ice hockey schedule.
Green leads scorers in EuroCup basketball
Former Millbrook High School and Virginia Tech basketball standout Erick Green captured the EuroCup scoring title for Bahcesehir Koleji in Turkey.
Green, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 21.3 points over the nine games he played for Bahcesehir, which finished 2-8 in the EuroCup. He shot 50.8 percent from the floor, 39.2 percent from 3-point range and 90.2 percent from the foul line in EuroCup play. In the regular-season finale on Tuesday, Green netted 21 points and dished out 6 assists in a 108-74 romp against Umana Reyer Venezia. It was his seventh 20-point game in EuroCup play.
Overall, he is averaging 19.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds for Bahcesehir, which also plays in the Basketbol Super Ligi.
McCann signs large contract with Mets
NEW YORK — Free agent catcher James McCann signed a $40.6 million, four-year contract with the New York Mets on Tuesday, joining a team now ready to spend big to build a winner.
The 30-year-old McCann was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 and this season set career highs in batting average (.289), on-base percentage (.360) and slugging percentage (.536).
McCann gets a $600,000 signing bonus payable on Jan. 15, salaries of $8 million in each of the first two seasons and $12 million in each of the final two years.
McCann hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs in 2019. He had seven home runs and 15 RBIs for Chicago this year in 31 games while splitting time with Yasmani Grandal during the pandemic-shortened season.
McCann has thrown out 106 of 329 (32.2%) of would-be basestealers since 2015, his first full year in the majors — the big league rate is 27.8% in that span.
Mariners deal for former Rangers closer
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen on Tuesday by acquiring right-handed reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers.
The 30-year-old Montero was the Rangers closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined for the season due to a right shoulder injury after just two appearances. Montero appeared in 17 games and was 8-for-8 in save situations. Montero was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA.
Montero should be a significant boost to Seattle’s bullpen that was among the worst in the American League last season.
Steelers sign OL from Chiefs' practice squad
PITTSBURGH — The suddenly struggling Pittsburgh Steelers gave their battered offensive line a fresh face by signing Danny Isidora off Kansas City's practice squad on Tuesday.
Isidora joins a group in need of healthy bodies. Left guard Matt Feiler was placed on injured reserve on Monday with a pectoral injury. His replacement, rookie Kevin Dotson, is battling a shoulder injury and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor tweaked his ankle in a loss to Buffalo on Sunday night.
Isidora, a fifth-round pick by Minnesota in 2017, has made six NFL starts for three teams. Playing time, however, was hard to come by in Kansas City. Isidora has played just two snaps this season.
The Steelers (11-2) are hurting following back-to-back losses to Washington and Buffalo, the latter a 26-15 setback in which Pittsburgh's offensive and defensive lines were both dominated at times by the Bills.
Finalists named for NFL's Rooney Award
NEW YORK — Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell is a three-time finalist with New England wide receiver Matthew Slater a finalist for a second straight year and third overall for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award announced by the NFL on Tuesday.
The award first created in 2014 is given each year to an NFL player best demonstrating on-field sportsmanship with fair play, respecting the game and opponents and integrity in competition.
Finalists include four players from each conference and were picked by a panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community featuring Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenberg and Leonard Wheeler.
Indianapolis defensive end Justin Houston and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward are the other finalists from the AFC. The NFC finalists are Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David, Philadelphia center Jason Kelce and San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
